GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Andreas Iniesta.

Exciting details for Pro Evolution Soccer 18 could see it overtake the FIFA franchise

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

While it is safe to say that the FIFA franchise has dominated the football games market in recent years, there is definitely a time where Pro Evolution Soccer reigned supreme.

Pro Evo held the market down with the first five or so iterations of their game, but FIFA has come on strong in recent years and their penchant for expanding content online has kept them ahead of the curve.

Add in the well-developed Career mode and the soon-to-be-returning The Journey, FIFA has stocked themselves up nicely.

Article continues below

Another thing to consider is all the licensing that FIFA has in their favour. At no point have they had to call teams or players by different names to what they actually are and all of the kits have been on point for years.

For many gamers, that kind of realism is very important when it comes to immersing themselves in a game and FIFA has locked that up in recent years.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Top indie star's surprising response to Randy Orton's 'dive' comments

Top indie star's surprising response to Randy Orton's 'dive' comments

Hulk has named the Premier League team he supports

Hulk has named the Premier League team he supports

So how can Pro Evo turn the tide once more?

Konami has revealed that PES 2018 will launch on September 14, 2017 and the game is set for a truckload of improvements.

In fact, Konami says that "no part of the game has been left untouched" and has promised that the 2018 version of their game will be their most comprehensive yet.

Among the new features are things like "strategic dribbling" and new set pieces that "take the unrivalled gameplay to the next level."

p1bgbl2s5k17ma1u701d0ukva1o899.jpg

The game's outlook is also reportedly getting an overhaul with new menus and "real player images."

There is also new lighting, reworked player models, and animations for things like facial animations and player models, on top of greater attention to a high volume of stadiums.

We must say, from the images that have been released of the new game thus far, the graphics do look like they have been taken to the next level.

p1bgbl3avv16d87k4gfn5j414urb.jpg

A new co-op mode is also included while the way transfers are handled is also thought to be getting a revamp.

The cover stars are Barcelona players, including Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Neymar, Gerard Pique and Andreas Iniesta, and it seems as though they will appear together.

Pro Evo 2018 will be released on PS4, PS3, Xbox 360, Xbox One and a PC version. However, there is no news of a Nintendo Switch version yet, something that FIFA 18 have already confirmed.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Neymar
EA SPORTS FIFA
Lionel Messi
Football
Barcelona

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Top indie star's surprising response to Randy Orton's 'dive' comments

Top indie star's surprising response to Randy Orton's 'dive' comments

Hulk has named the Premier League team he supports

Hulk has named the Premier League team he supports

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Eddie Lacy just earned $55,000 for fulfilling one ridiculous clause in contract

Eddie Lacy just earned $55,000 for fulfilling one ridiculous clause in contract

Batista rips into WWE for one of 2016's most controversial decisions

Batista rips into WWE for one of 2016's most controversial decisions

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again