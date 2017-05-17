While it is safe to say that the FIFA franchise has dominated the football games market in recent years, there is definitely a time where Pro Evolution Soccer reigned supreme.

Pro Evo held the market down with the first five or so iterations of their game, but FIFA has come on strong in recent years and their penchant for expanding content online has kept them ahead of the curve.

Add in the well-developed Career mode and the soon-to-be-returning The Journey, FIFA has stocked themselves up nicely.

Another thing to consider is all the licensing that FIFA has in their favour. At no point have they had to call teams or players by different names to what they actually are and all of the kits have been on point for years.

For many gamers, that kind of realism is very important when it comes to immersing themselves in a game and FIFA has locked that up in recent years.

So how can Pro Evo turn the tide once more?

Konami has revealed that PES 2018 will launch on September 14, 2017 and the game is set for a truckload of improvements.

In fact, Konami says that "no part of the game has been left untouched" and has promised that the 2018 version of their game will be their most comprehensive yet.

Among the new features are things like "strategic dribbling" and new set pieces that "take the unrivalled gameplay to the next level."

The game's outlook is also reportedly getting an overhaul with new menus and "real player images."

There is also new lighting, reworked player models, and animations for things like facial animations and player models, on top of greater attention to a high volume of stadiums.

We must say, from the images that have been released of the new game thus far, the graphics do look like they have been taken to the next level.

A new co-op mode is also included while the way transfers are handled is also thought to be getting a revamp.

The cover stars are Barcelona players, including Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Neymar, Gerard Pique and Andreas Iniesta, and it seems as though they will appear together.

Pro Evo 2018 will be released on PS4, PS3, Xbox 360, Xbox One and a PC version. However, there is no news of a Nintendo Switch version yet, something that FIFA 18 have already confirmed.

