Matt and Jeff Hardy are back in the WWE and are atop the company's tag team division once again, but they aren't ruling out possible singles runs.

The Hardys recently did an interview with The Sports Bible to discuss their return to the WWE, and commented on possibly pursuing singles runs after their stint as RAW Tag Team Champs. Jeff ruled out a potential brother vs. brother feud as he feels it has been overdone and fans don't want to see it.

Jeff did, however, say that he believes he and Matt's singles runs in the WWE is inevitable (quotes via IWNerd):

“Speaking from my perspective, I think right now our goal, especially starting, coming back, being reintroduced to the WWE universe after being away for a substantial amount of time, really was to be a tag team – we became famous for being a tag team.

"I think down the road there will be a potential for both of us doing our own things; we’re both strong singles personalities in many ways, and I think as performers we’ve grown as we’ve got older; we’ve got smarter”

The Hardys made their triumphant return to the WWE at WrestleMania 33 last month as surprise entrants in a Fatal Four Way Ladder Match for the RAW Tag Team Championships. They won the contest and have reigned as champions ever since.

The brothers come off of a tenure with Impact Wrestling, who they are currently embroiled in a legal battle with over the rights to Matt's iconic 'Broken' character that has gotten over so well with the professional wrestling world.

Matt commented on potential singles runs for him and Jeff, and also listed out his dream matches for his brother Jeff and 'Broken' Matt Hardy:

“Just for starters, if we get to where we need to be, I think ‘Broken’ Matt Hardy against Bray Wyatt would be an amazing deal, and you look at him [Jeff] – him vs Seth Rollins, him vs Finn Balor, either one of us vs Roman Reigns – there’s a lot of cool, interesting combinations of guys who became stars in the last five or six years that we’ve never worked against, it’s totally like a fresh slate.

"So there’s a lot of potential forces as singles competitors also.”

What are your thoughts on The Hardys embarking on singles runs in the WWE soon?

