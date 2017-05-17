The Los Angeles Lakers found themselves thanking Lady Luck on NBA Draft lottery night, moving up to the No. 2 position in the June draft.

The Lakers were facing a doomsday scenario if they dropped out of the top-three, forced to give up their pick to the Philadelphia 76ers if the ping pong balls didn't bounce their way. Laker luck struck again Tuesday night, and the ripple effect has only just begun.

Los Angeles is now in great position to land one of the top young players in a stacked draft class. The 2017 draftees are particularly strong at point guard, where most mock drafts have the Lakers taking Lonzo Ball. This could potentially put D'Angelo Russell in a strange roster position.

That's why teams around the NBA are preparing to sweep the Lakers off their feet with trade packages centered around acquiring D'Angelo Russell, reports Jake Fischer of Sports Illustrated.

The Lakers now have a huge assortment of young talent at their disposal and could outright replace Russell with one of the top point guards in the draft. Ball could be that guy for LA, so could De'Aaron Fox or Markelle Fultz should he not end up being the No. 1 pick.

Turning Russell into pieces to address roster needs elsewhere, perhaps at center where the Lakers still lack an answer while they develop Ivica Zubac, could help LA round out its lineup.

There's not been any indication as to whether the Lakers would be willing to part ways with Russell, the No. 2 pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. While it may seem strange to draft a lead guard with Russell already on the team, there's reason to believe the two can play together in the same backcourt.

The Lakers have all of the leverage in this situation. They should be in no rush to make any snap decisions on how they want to move forward. LA can sit back, let the new front office instill a revamped culture for its first season together, and let things develop naturally for now.

Russell could fetch the Lakers a huge return, but he could also still be a very important piece for their future. It's too early to call a player the Lakers haven't even drafted yet the answer, and D'Angelo could benefit from playing in a versatile backcourt featuring another elite guard.

What's clear is the Lakers have plenty of options in front of them, with many more that have yet to come. Landing the No. 2 pick has opened more doors than Magic Johnson can count.