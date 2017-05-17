Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

D'Angelo Russsell, Julius Randle, Jordan Clarkson.

Several teams are reportedly preparing trade offers for young Lakers star

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The Los Angeles Lakers found themselves thanking Lady Luck on NBA Draft lottery night, moving up to the No. 2 position in the June draft.

The Lakers were facing a doomsday scenario if they dropped out of the top-three, forced to give up their pick to the Philadelphia 76ers if the ping pong balls didn't bounce their way. Laker luck struck again Tuesday night, and the ripple effect has only just begun. 

Los Angeles is now in great position to land one of the top young players in a stacked draft class. The 2017 draftees are particularly strong at point guard, where most mock drafts have the Lakers taking Lonzo Ball. This could potentially put D'Angelo Russell in a strange roster position.

That's why teams around the NBA are preparing to sweep the Lakers off their feet with trade packages centered around acquiring D'Angelo Russell, reports Jake Fischer of Sports Illustrated

The Lakers now have a huge assortment of young talent at their disposal and could outright replace Russell with one of the top point guards in the draft. Ball could be that guy for LA, so could De'Aaron Fox or Markelle Fultz should he not end up being the No. 1 pick. 

Turning Russell into pieces to address roster needs elsewhere, perhaps at center where the Lakers still lack an answer while they develop Ivica Zubac, could help LA round out its lineup. 

Los Angeles Lakers v Dallas Mavericks

There's not been any indication as to whether the Lakers would be willing to part ways with Russell, the No. 2 pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. While it may seem strange to draft a lead guard with Russell already on the team, there's reason to believe the two can play together in the same backcourt. 

The Lakers have all of the leverage in this situation. They should be in no rush to make any snap decisions on how they want to move forward. LA can sit back, let the new front office instill a revamped culture for its first season together, and let things develop naturally for now.

Russell could fetch the Lakers a huge return, but he could also still be a very important piece for their future. It's too early to call a player the Lakers haven't even drafted yet the answer, and D'Angelo could benefit from playing in a versatile backcourt featuring another elite guard. 

What's clear is the Lakers have plenty of options in front of them, with many more that have yet to come. Landing the No. 2 pick has opened more doors than Magic Johnson can count. 

Topics:
NBA
Magic Johnson
LA Lakers
Pacific Division
Western Conference
Kobe Bryant
D'Angelo Russell

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Top indie star's surprising response to Randy Orton's 'dive' comments

Top indie star's surprising response to Randy Orton's 'dive' comments

Hulk has named the Premier League team he supports

Hulk has named the Premier League team he supports

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Eddie Lacy just earned $55,000 for fulfilling one ridiculous clause in contract

Eddie Lacy just earned $55,000 for fulfilling one ridiculous clause in contract

Batista rips into WWE for one of 2016's most controversial decisions

Batista rips into WWE for one of 2016's most controversial decisions

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again