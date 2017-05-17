GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Formula 1

Bottas and Hamilton both in contention .

Toto Wolff explains why Mercedes won't introduce Lewis Hamilton-Valtteri Bottas hierarchy

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It seems this year's Formula 1 season can already be considered a two horse race.

The imperious Sebastian Vettel leads the standings and is aiming to win his fifth World Championship. In his way, however, is the enigmatic Lewis Hamilton, who is looking to derail the German and claim his fourth world crown.

While Vettel's racing colleague at Ferrari, Kimi Raikkonen, looks all but set to play a supporting role in this season's title bid, this is not the case for Hamilton's Mercedes teammate.

Article continues below

Valtteri Bottas, the other 'Silver Arrow', claimed his maiden F1 win at Sochi earlier this year and despite his indifferent performance in Barcelona, which has seen him stray 41 points off the lead, he still has a focal part to play in the world championship.

Mercedes team chief, Toto Wolff, insists it's too early to discount Bottas; the team has no plans to change its hierarchy to combat Ferrari's threat.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Top indie star's surprising response to Randy Orton's 'dive' comments

Top indie star's surprising response to Randy Orton's 'dive' comments

Hulk has named the Premier League team he supports

Hulk has named the Premier League team he supports

"At the moment he [Hamilton] is quite a large chunk ahead in terms of the Drivers' Championship, but we are in race number five and there are 14 to go," Wolff said, per Sky Sports.

"As a team we have never made that call and we have never made it that early, so we are going to continue to work like we do."

AUTO-F1-PRIX-BHR

Both will be given an opportunity

Wolff clearly believes that either of the Mercedes drivers still has a distinct possibility of claiming glory come the end of the racing season. Rather than hedging their bets, much like Ferrari seem to have done, this gives both drivers the opportunity to state their claim for superiority in the coming races.

Yet if Bottas' performance at the weekend was anything to go by, it may be wise for the Mercedes team to rethink their decision of allowing both drivers to compete against one another.

Spanish F1 Grand Prix - Qualifying

The Finn not only made contact with Kimi Raikkonen in the opening exchanges, he also struggled for pace throughout the weekend and looked wholly inferior to his British counterpart.

Still, in a 19 race season, it might well be remiss to suggest that the battle lies solely between England and Germany. 

Next up: Monaco

The next Grand Prix will take place on May 28 in Monaco. The course is notorious for its impossibly tight chicanes and hairpin bends. It seems this could be a season defining race and you feel that if Bottas emulates Spain instead of Sochi, his race may already be run.

Should Mercedes change their tactics? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Formula 1

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Top indie star's surprising response to Randy Orton's 'dive' comments

Top indie star's surprising response to Randy Orton's 'dive' comments

Hulk has named the Premier League team he supports

Hulk has named the Premier League team he supports

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Eddie Lacy just earned $55,000 for fulfilling one ridiculous clause in contract

Eddie Lacy just earned $55,000 for fulfilling one ridiculous clause in contract

Batista rips into WWE for one of 2016's most controversial decisions

Batista rips into WWE for one of 2016's most controversial decisions

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again