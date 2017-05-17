It seems this year's Formula 1 season can already be considered a two horse race.

The imperious Sebastian Vettel leads the standings and is aiming to win his fifth World Championship. In his way, however, is the enigmatic Lewis Hamilton, who is looking to derail the German and claim his fourth world crown.

While Vettel's racing colleague at Ferrari, Kimi Raikkonen, looks all but set to play a supporting role in this season's title bid, this is not the case for Hamilton's Mercedes teammate.

Valtteri Bottas, the other 'Silver Arrow', claimed his maiden F1 win at Sochi earlier this year and despite his indifferent performance in Barcelona, which has seen him stray 41 points off the lead, he still has a focal part to play in the world championship.

Mercedes team chief, Toto Wolff, insists it's too early to discount Bottas; the team has no plans to change its hierarchy to combat Ferrari's threat.

"At the moment he [Hamilton] is quite a large chunk ahead in terms of the Drivers' Championship, but we are in race number five and there are 14 to go," Wolff said, per Sky Sports.

"As a team we have never made that call and we have never made it that early, so we are going to continue to work like we do."

Both will be given an opportunity

Wolff clearly believes that either of the Mercedes drivers still has a distinct possibility of claiming glory come the end of the racing season. Rather than hedging their bets, much like Ferrari seem to have done, this gives both drivers the opportunity to state their claim for superiority in the coming races.

Yet if Bottas' performance at the weekend was anything to go by, it may be wise for the Mercedes team to rethink their decision of allowing both drivers to compete against one another.

The Finn not only made contact with Kimi Raikkonen in the opening exchanges, he also struggled for pace throughout the weekend and looked wholly inferior to his British counterpart.

Still, in a 19 race season, it might well be remiss to suggest that the battle lies solely between England and Germany.

Next up: Monaco

The next Grand Prix will take place on May 28 in Monaco. The course is notorious for its impossibly tight chicanes and hairpin bends. It seems this could be a season defining race and you feel that if Bottas emulates Spain instead of Sochi, his race may already be run.

