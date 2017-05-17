There’s not much Batista hasn’t accomplished in his decorated WWE career, but has remained vocal about wanting a retirement match on his terms.

The Animal has reiterated his desire to come back for one final run where he’d battle Triple H at WrestleMania and then close that chapter of his life for good.

That’s still admirable on Batista’s part, as the reaction he received in his last run from WWE fans was unforgiving to such an extent that the company was forced to turn him heel – something he initially wanted.

While he’s remained vocal about all of the happenings in the WWE – both positive and negative – he recently revealed to Chris Jericho on his Talk is Jericho podcast that he still watches the product sporadically and has singled out one current WWE star he’s impressed by the most, and would have even loved to work with him.

Bray Wyatt.

The Eater of Worlds has been booked horribly; that’s clear for all to see as his promo work is some of the finest but he always loses the key match in every feud he’s been in - that does more long-term harm than good.

Even his WWE Championship run on SmackDown LIVE was relatively short.

IMPRESSED WITH WYATT

Still, the star of Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is impressed with what he sees and is full of praise for the Monday Night RAW star.

According to Wrestling Inc, he said: "I haven't watched in a long time, but, yeah, I was watching kind of once in a while.

“Well, the new guys that I did like, they're not really new anymore. Bray Wyatt. I thought he was incredible. I love everything about that kid.

"I would've loved to have worked with him. Yeah, and super athletic. He can go! I love that kid. He can run his mouth too. And personally, I just like him.

"[There is] nothing real pretentious about him. He just wants to work and have good matches and I think he's super talented. But he'd be at the top of my list."

It’s great that Batista didn’t pick your usual everyday pick and thought outside of the box a little with his choice in Wyatt.

This just goes to show that perhaps WWE needs to seriously invest a lot more time and effort into Wyatt, rather than making him the sacrificial lamb in almost every feud he’s been a part of.

Obviously, he can’t win them all but when you have guys that aren’t in the company wanting to work with him, he’s clearly still doing something right that’s deserving of a genuine, lengthy push.

What do you make of Batista wanting to work with Bray Wyatt?

