GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

Adams enjoying a sparring session in front of the cameras.

Nicola Adams explains what she wants to achieve in boxing

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Nicola Adams' days of trailblazing in women's boxing are far from finished.

The Lioness from Yorkshire became a household name in 2012, her victory at the Olympic games seeing her achieve the prestigious honour of being the first female gold medallist in boxing. 

This success was to be the catalyst for a career in which she has dominated her flyweight division. Adams is currently the reigning Olympic, Commonwealth and European champion. A titan of the sport who has retained pace and power in equal measure for more than a decade.

Article continues below

Still, this does not seem to be enough to fulfil the ambitions of the 34-year old and after her transition to the professional circuit, she is determined to conquer not one but two weight divisions.

Her promoter, Frank Warren, is currently seeking a fight between Adams and Mexican WBO champ Monserrat Alarcon. This will be another step in unifying the flyweight division and the lady from Leeds is hopeful of the fight taking place in the iconic location of Las Vegas. 

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Top indie star's surprising response to Randy Orton's 'dive' comments

Top indie star's surprising response to Randy Orton's 'dive' comments

Hulk has named the Premier League team he supports

Hulk has named the Premier League team he supports

"The current champions are mostly from Mexico, so who knows, maybe I will get that fight against one of them in Vegas and their fighters take a lot of fans to Vegas," she said, per the Mirror.

It seems that when the flyweight division is done and dusted, the super flyweight division will be getting the Adams treatment. Adamant that she will retire in 2021, Nicola believes this will be ample time to dispatch those in the category above and win many more world titles.

"I want to win world titles at different weights," she added.

Her intentions and ambition could not be clearer.

Josh Warrington and Kiko Martinez Media Workout

New autobiography

These statements come in the week that Adams has released her autobiography, 'Believe: Boxing, Olympics and My Life Outside the Ring'. 

It is easy to forget that Nicola's influence outside the ring has been of equal significance as it has been inside.

Not only has the fighter had to deal with the negative press surrounding women in boxing, she has also had the courage to openly announce her homosexuality. In a sport which has seldom seen this kind of admission, one must admire her bravery and pride. 

Boxing at Manchester Arena

Adam's is aware of the recognition she has quite rightly received and hopes the decision to deviate from her amateur roots will influence many more.

She continued: "This is one of the reasons why I chose to go professional so that the girls who follow after won't have such a difficult time."

An inspiration to the youth of today and with a truly savage right hook. It seems only a matter of time before we are looking at multiple world champion, Dame Nicola Adams.

How far can Nicola Adams go? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
David Haye
Boxing
Kell Brook
Tony Bellew

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Top indie star's surprising response to Randy Orton's 'dive' comments

Top indie star's surprising response to Randy Orton's 'dive' comments

Hulk has named the Premier League team he supports

Hulk has named the Premier League team he supports

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Eddie Lacy just earned $55,000 for fulfilling one ridiculous clause in contract

Eddie Lacy just earned $55,000 for fulfilling one ridiculous clause in contract

Batista rips into WWE for one of 2016's most controversial decisions

Batista rips into WWE for one of 2016's most controversial decisions

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again