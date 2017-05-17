Nicola Adams' days of trailblazing in women's boxing are far from finished.

The Lioness from Yorkshire became a household name in 2012, her victory at the Olympic games seeing her achieve the prestigious honour of being the first female gold medallist in boxing.

This success was to be the catalyst for a career in which she has dominated her flyweight division. Adams is currently the reigning Olympic, Commonwealth and European champion. A titan of the sport who has retained pace and power in equal measure for more than a decade.

Article continues below

Still, this does not seem to be enough to fulfil the ambitions of the 34-year old and after her transition to the professional circuit, she is determined to conquer not one but two weight divisions.

Her promoter, Frank Warren, is currently seeking a fight between Adams and Mexican WBO champ Monserrat Alarcon. This will be another step in unifying the flyweight division and the lady from Leeds is hopeful of the fight taking place in the iconic location of Las Vegas.

Article continues below

"The current champions are mostly from Mexico, so who knows, maybe I will get that fight against one of them in Vegas and their fighters take a lot of fans to Vegas," she said, per the Mirror.

It seems that when the flyweight division is done and dusted, the super flyweight division will be getting the Adams treatment. Adamant that she will retire in 2021, Nicola believes this will be ample time to dispatch those in the category above and win many more world titles.

"I want to win world titles at different weights," she added.

Her intentions and ambition could not be clearer.

New autobiography

These statements come in the week that Adams has released her autobiography, 'Believe: Boxing, Olympics and My Life Outside the Ring'.

It is easy to forget that Nicola's influence outside the ring has been of equal significance as it has been inside.

Not only has the fighter had to deal with the negative press surrounding women in boxing, she has also had the courage to openly announce her homosexuality. In a sport which has seldom seen this kind of admission, one must admire her bravery and pride.

Adam's is aware of the recognition she has quite rightly received and hopes the decision to deviate from her amateur roots will influence many more.

She continued: "This is one of the reasons why I chose to go professional so that the girls who follow after won't have such a difficult time."

An inspiration to the youth of today and with a truly savage right hook. It seems only a matter of time before we are looking at multiple world champion, Dame Nicola Adams.

How far can Nicola Adams go? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms