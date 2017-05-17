Conor McGregor may be one of the baddest men on the planet, but Joe Rogan knows of one man who can give "The Notorious One" a tough time.

Joe Rogan took to his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, and commented on the ongoing speculation regarding a possible boxing match between Conor McGregor and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Rogan began to speak of some of the major fights that await McGregor upon his return to the Octagon, and while he noted a trilogy bout with Nate Diaz would be massive, he also noted that Nate's older brother Nick would also be a huge fight for the Irishman - but he'd be in a world of trouble (quotes via The Daily Star):

Article continues below

"Nick never fought Conor. But if Nick did fight Conor, Conor would be in a lot of trouble,” he said during a recent installment of his Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

“Nick is a different animal. I would say that would be a really interesting fight.

Article continues below

"And everybody is like, ‘Nick Diaz is so much bigger.’ I’m like, ‘Look, Nick Diaz fought at 155 pounds. Nick Diaz can get to 170 pounds, Conor can fight at 170 (pounds).

“That is the fight. Or Nate, that is the fight.”

As mentioned, McGregor is no stranger to the Diaz brothers and their ways. Nate Diaz stepped in for an injured Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 196 in March of last year, after the Brazilian suffered a broken foot in training camp, and went on to defeat McGregor via second round submission.

The loss marked McGregor's first under the UFC banner, prompting a rematch to take place just five months later at UFC 202 which McGregor won via majority decision. Both bouts took place in the welterweight division, 25 pounds heavier than the lowest weight class the Irishman has ever competed in.

After the bout, McGregor declared he's open for a third and final deciding trilogy bout to settle the differences between he and Diaz, but it would have to happen at 155 pounds.

Fast forward three months later and McGregor captured the lightweight throne from Eddie Alvarez in the main event of UFC 205 from Madison Square Garden in New York City via second round knockout.

Now a matchup between McGregor and Diaz would never be bigger, as their trilogy and the lightweight title would hang in the balance if the two were to meet in the Octagon next.

What are your thoughts on Rogan's comments regarding a possible fight between McGregor and Nate's older brother Nick?

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms