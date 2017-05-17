Kell Brook is set to face Errol Spence Jr with his IBF welterweight title on the line on May 27 at Bramall Lane, Sheffield.

This will be Brook's first bout since his brave effort against Gennady Golovkin back in September of 2016, but Special K looks in better shape than ever right now.

Fighting in front of his home crowd, Brook will fancy his chances of extending his unbeaten run at welterweight; in fact, his loss to GGG at middleweight is the only blemish on his record.

Should he get past the dangerous and undefeated Spence, lots of big money fights will open up for Brook and the likes of Danny Garcia, Keith Thurman or perhaps even Saul Alvarez could come to fruition.

However, one bout he has lobbied for in the past is an all-British meeting with Amir Khan.

The silver medallist at the 2004 Olympics has been a world champion at light welterweight and, like Brook, challenged and failed for a middleweight world title last year.

It seems as though Khan keeps pricing himself out of fighting Brook, but he has still found a way to get under Brook's skin this week.

Spence Jr has set up camp at Khan's boxing gym in Bolton to prepare for his bout with Special K and Brook says it's no coincidence at all.

“That’s Amir Khan through and through,” said Brook. “He would love to see me lose this fight so he doesn’t have to fight me but that’s not going to happen.

“He can lend Errol his gym but he can’t save him on May 27 and the only thing on my mind is the fight.

“The fans know what I’m about. I’ve gone from moving up to Middleweight to fight Gennady Golovkin to coming back down to face one of the most dangerous Welterweights out there. All I want to do is give the fans what they want – that’s what they deserve.”

