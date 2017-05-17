What is the perfect way to retire from professional football?

By scoring a hat-trick in your final game to seal the title for a club that hasn't won the league since 1999 is probably not far off it.

And that’s exactly how Dirk Kuyt will be leaving the beautiful game.

Just three days after scoring a hat-trick for Feyenoord during their 3-1 victory over Heracles Almelo, securing the Eredivisie in the process, the 36-year-old has revealed he will be hanging up his boots.

Kuyt explained that his heroics at the weekend was “the best moment” of his career and said that “all of my dreams have come true.” Therefore, it’s maybe little surprise that he’s decided to call it a day on such a high.

While Kuyt will look back on his career with fondness, there’s one moment that we would like to remember.

The forward became a Liverpool cult hero during his six seasons at Anfield with his incredible work-rate and his knack of scoring crucial goals. It was his desire and determination when wearing a Liverpool shirt that saw him become an adopted scouser.

And being a scouser means your biggest game of the season is the Merseyside derby.

Back in October 2007, Kuyt certainly made his mark on that fixture at Goodison Park.

Not only did he score two penalties - including an injury-time winner - during the 2-1 victory but he also produced a shocking tackle on Phil Neville.

The Dutchman launched himself into a two-footed lunge which, luckily, avoided the former Manchester United player.

Somehow, Kuyt was only shown a yellow card by Mark Clattenburg for his lunge.

Watch: Kuyt's tackle on Neville

Take a look:

Kuyt admitted he was lucky

After the game, Kuyt claimed that he was merely trying to block the ball - although he did admit he could consider himself “lucky” not to sent off.

“People saw the TV and said my booking looks bad," he said.

"But I was just trying to make a tackle and I did not want to touch the player, and I didn’t.

"Maybe I was a bit lucky, but I never had any intention of trying to hit the player, it was a yellow card and I accept that.”

Watch: Kuyt scores winning penalty

Shortly afterward and Kuyt was celebrating winning the game for the Reds after he kept his nerve to dispatch an injury-time penalty.

But remembering Kuyt’s brilliant career for one nasty lunge is doing him a massive disservice. So, let’s also remember his finest moment in a Liverpool shirt - a hat-trick against United at Anfield.

Watch: Kuyt's hat-trick against Man Utd

Enjoy:

Happy retirement, Dirk.

