Daniel Cormier remains unapologetic for making light of Jon Jones' drug history

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier's rivalry isn't letting up anytime soon.

It was announced last week that the hated rivals would finally get to settle their differences once and for all in a rematch at UFC 214 on pay-per-view (PPV) from Anaheim, California later this summer. A press conference was held to promote a variety of upcoming bouts this summer, Cormier vs. Jones II included.

During the presser, Jones and Cormier fired off a barrage of personal shots at one another, with Jones bringing up Cormier's kids and "DC" poking fun at Jones' history of drug abuse.

Cormier recently joined The Luke Thomas Show to discuss his verbal war with Jones and was asked if he believes he went too far bringing up his struggles with drug abuse. Cormier seemed unapologetic for his words towards Jones and called for the respect he feels he's due as champion (quotes via LowKickMMA):

“These things are so public. These instances are so public,” Cormier said. “If he was doing all this stuff to himself and by himself and not affecting people, I probably wouldn’t say anything.

"But his indiscretions and mess-ups have greatly influenced my career, too, in the way I’m perceived.

"A lot of people may say, ‘Well, you would never be the champion if he didn’t do those things.’ Maybe he would’ve beat me again, but we would’ve fought already to decide that.

“But even though I am champion, because of the things that he’s done to get in that situation, people never really, truly respect me as they should.

"Not only are they not respecting me as they should, they’re discrediting everything I have done. So, it’s not off limits. And my whole thing is this. …

“Some guy said this to me: ‘Daniel, if you knew the struggle, you would never say the things you say.’

"And I said, ‘Well, I don’t know the struggle, because I know how dangerous it is. So I don’t mess with it.’ … You’re not born with addiction issues. You make the choice to start to mess with that.”

The light heavyweight champion then also pondered the idea that Jones has probably been abusing performance enhancing drugs (PEDs) throughout his career:

“If you’re willing to do that right before a fight, and that’s something that can be detrimental to you going forward, why wouldn’t you do something that could help you?” Cormier said.

“That’s my philosophy. I could be wrong. I do believe that this dude has been cheating his entire life, though. Why not?”

What are your thoughts on Cormier's comments? Let us know in the comments section below!

