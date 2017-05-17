UFC president Dana White surprised fans last week with an announcement many felt needed to be made, as he claimed Michael Bisping’s middleweight championship fight against Georges St-Pierre has been called off.

Eyebrows were raised when GSP was awarded the opportunity in the first place, with some arguing that he’s been inactive for too long to deserve this chance while others have claimed he left as a champion and deserves to fight for a belt upon his return.

CANCELLED?

While it’s an exciting match-up, the fact that the former welterweight king wants it to take place after October is probably asking for too much as the organisation needs a defending champion.

St-Pierre recently spoke on how he believes this is a threat from White to fight sooner as they need a champion to defend his belts, while Dana also went on to reveal in the announcement that the Englishman will now defend the gold against Yoel Romero.

The Count and the Soldier of God have provided fans with many entertaining moments as a scrap was destined to happen, even if it felt as if he was being overlooked.

However, one man fans have been waiting to hear from is Bisping himself as he recently reacted to White’s announcement on his Believe You Me podcast.

'STICK TO THE DEAL'

He said: “Honestly, it’s news to me. I haven’t heard anything about it.

“I reached out to Georges and he said he hasn’t heard anything officially either, and I still haven’t heard anything from the UFC or Dana White. I know that a lot of people are complaining about this potential delay with Georges, so we’ll see what happens.

“So yeah, to clarify, as of right now, no official word from the UFC. I haven’t heard anything and Georges is still hoping for it, I’m still hoping for it.

“I’ll say this, I was offered the fight twice. I was offered the fight in October and it never materialised. I was offered the fight in January or February and it did materialise and we had a press conference and we shook hands and we stood there in Las Vegas and we talked a bit of s**t.

“So okay, I haven’t had a bout agreement but that is the plan. That was the offer and I accepted and I kind of feel that once a deal is made, we should stick to it.”

While it’s understandable that Bisping wants this fight because it can make him a lot of money, he needs to remain active and the UFC simply cannot create interim titles for no reason whatsoever.

GSP wants to wait and the UFC doesn’t – perhaps GSP should start preparing for the winner of Bisping and Romero.

