The chances of the Boston Celtics getting the number one pick overall in this year's NBA draft were only 25%, but the lottery was working in their favor.

The Celtics will have the first overall pick in the draft on June 22, while the Los Angeles Lakers will pick second with the Philadephia Sixers picking in third.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, however, do not currently have a draft pick this year, and while this doesn't concern their star player LeBron James too much, he is worried about the progress their Eastern Conference rivals are making in Boston.

Speaking at a shootaround before Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the four-time NBA MVP said he is surprised at the results of the lottery and admitted the Celtics got the better outcome from their trade with the Brooklyn Nets in 2013 that helped them get the pick, describing the whole situation with one word, 'Wow'.

James said, according to CBS Sports: "It was just like a 'wow'. It was like, OK. To be able to be a very, very good team and get the No. 1 pick, they got the better side of that situation with Brooklyn, I'll tell you that."

Back in 2013, the Celtics traded Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Jason Terry and D.J. White in exchange for Gerald Wallace, Kris Humphries, MarShon Brooks, Kris Joseph, Keith Bogans, three first-round picks (2014, 2016 and 2018), plus the right to swap first-rounders in 2017.

At the time, everyone thought the Nets were getting the better end of the bargain considering the uncertainty that always comes with draft picks no matter where they are drafted. However, four years on, it's Boston is still reaping the benefits from this deal.

Since the deal, Brooklyn has only been to the playoffs twice, going no further than the Conference Semifinals, and they haven't made a postseason appearance since the 2014-15 season. Boston, on the other hand, has made three postseason appearances and are one series away from going to their first NBA Finals since the 2009-10 season.

If the Celtics manage to win the championship as well as acquire a fantastic player from their first overall pick later this year, you may have to consider this one of the worst trades a team has ever made in NBA history.