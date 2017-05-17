Jinder Mahal has received a major push into the WWE's main event picture.

Mahal is set to challenge Randy Orton this weekend (Sun. May 21, 2017) in the main event of the WWE's Backlash pay-per-view (PPV) for the WWE Championship. Mahal earned that right after defeating Mojo Rawley, Sami Zayn, Luke Harper, Erick Rowan and Dolph Ziggler in a Six Pack Challenge.

He recently joined fellow WWE Superstar Chris Jericho on his podcast, Talk Is Jericho, to talk about his major push as of late.

During the interview Mahal revealed that his original character was not supposed to be the current anti-American persona he currently portrays on SmackDown Live. Just prior to the Six Pack Challenge on SmackDown Live, Mahal says Vince McMahon made a major change to his character (quotes via IWNerd):

“So when I finished calling the match, one of the writers was like ‘hey Vince changed your promo’ and I was like ‘okay, bring it to me’ so they brought it to me and I had read the America comment and all that and I was like ‘ugh I like the old promo better.’

"Like it was something like, ‘I tried being peaceful but nobody was listening but now I have all you guys’ attention, I just beat five of SmackDown’s very best and I did it all alone.’

"Something like that, it was just a regular heel promo but the new one was like: ‘You Americans, this and that’ — I was like ugh I don’t like it, but Vince wrote it, it’s okay.

"But I did it and the reaction that I got I was like ‘ah man, Vince is a genius.’ He knows exactly what draws the most heat”

Mahal went on to praise McMahon's genius for knowing what will attract the most heat from the WWE Universe, and detailed a brief conversation he had with him backstage:

“It’s weird, he knows what’s going to draw the most heat. I didn’t see it at first but as soon as I heard the reaction — actually when I came back to I sat with Vince and he was like, because we went over time already and he was like, ‘forget about the time, let them boo even more before you start talking’ so I was like, okay.”

