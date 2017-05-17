Official online NBA destination in the UK

Lonzo Ball.

Lakers reportedly considering drafting one player over Lonzo Ball

The Los Angeles Lakers landed the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, an outcome that can change the fortune of the franchise this summer. 

The Boston Celtics landed the top pick, but for once Lakers fans can't be overly upset over the Celtics one-upping them. Keeping their top-three protected pick was a huge victory for the franchise, and now they'll add another elite talent to their young core. 

The NBA Draft is on June 22 but hoops analysts and writers will be creating mock drafts constantly in the weeks leading up to the big day. Expect to see Lonzo Ball going to the Lakers often, but there's one prospect that could sway LA to go another direction on draft day. 

The Lakers are definitely interested in Lonzo, but they also want to get a closer look at Kentucky Wildcat guard De'Aaron Fox, according to ESPN's Chad Ford. Ford notes that Magic Johnson was in attendance when Fox dropped 39 points on UCLA in the Sweet 16. 

Both guards are exciting prospects, and the Lakers have to consider all options at No. 2. With Markelle Fultz as the consensus No. 1 pick, that leaves Fox and Ball to compete for the right to go second overall. 

Los Angeles would love a chance to see them in a private head-to-head workout, according to Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress:

That'd be an ideal scenario for the Lakers, getting a chance to watch both guard prospects in a competitive setting, fighting to prove they're the right player for the Lakers. Going second instead of third has some significant financial bonuses as well. 

Lonzo's outspoken father LaVar Ball was a guest on The Herd with Colin Cowherd Wednesday morning, discussing his son and the lottery results. Cowherd asked LaVar for his thoughts on the Lakers wanting to work Fox and Ball out together, and he's confident in his son to say the least.

"Go ahead. He ain't scared of nobody. You want to work em out one-on-one then you're gonna see what really goes on. I hope the reporters and all the news is in there. De'Aaron Fox had one game for 39 points," LaVar said. 

There's a legitimate case for Fox to go No. 2. He's lightning fast in the open court, has great defensive chops and good size for the position. The Lakers will have to take a very close look at how Ball and Fox compare before their big decision on draft day.

NBA
Shaquille O'Neal
Magic Johnson
LA Lakers
Pacific Division
Western Conference
Kobe Bryant
D'Angelo Russell

