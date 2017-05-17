Conor McGregor has done a mighty fine job of ensuring he remains the most must-see fighter in the UFC, while also making sure the organisation continues to expand its already extensive fan base.

The company has never seen a fighter quite like him, as he usually backs up the talk and fans can’t help but tune in.

HOLLYWOOD CALLING

He either has his legions of fans wanting to see him do the business, and you have those that watch in the hope of seeing him eat his words once the fight has come to an end.

His star appeal has stretched far beyond the Octagon as well, as we’ve seen him star in hilarious commercials while it was also revealed that he had turned down a part in hit HBO programme, Game of Thrones; although he did lend his image to the Call of Duty video game.

However, the offers continue to come pouring in from Hollywood and the Notorious’ latest knock back means it’s the third movie role he has rejected – and all for a very good reason.

He was set to star in Vin Diesel’s xXx: The Return of Zander Cage, a part which eventually went to current middleweight champion Michael Bisping following the Irishman’s loss to Nate Diaz at UFC 196 and then training for the subsequent rematch.

Then, he turned down Shane Black’s Predator reboot as he prepared to make history against Eddie Alvarez and now the lightweight champion has turned down Guy Ritchie after he revealed that he persuaded McGregor to play a role in King Arthur: Legend of the Sword but was unsuccessful in his attempts, although he did secure David Beckham.

DEDICATION

Speaking to the Irish Sun, Ritchie claimed McGregor is too focused on the fight game to consider any outside opportunities.

He said: “Preparing for the action scenes [in King Arthur], we watched a lot of McGregor fight footage because his style was what we were after.

“That was intense, singular, lightning fast, juggernaut trademark technique was perfect and we modelled Arthur’s physicality on that.

“We even went after him for a part in the movie but he wasn’t having any of it.

“He was training for a fight at the time, couldn’t take his attention away from that. But you can see, in his presence, in his demeanour, he’s got that swagger, that real appealing cockiness. It’s an unmistakable spark.”

McGregor loves the cheese, but it sounds like he prefers making it inside of the Octagon rather than starring in Hollywood films, or at least having a cameo in them. It shows just how much he values the fight game, and his dedication simply cannot be questioned.

Taking your ball off the prize can prove to be fatal, as any outside pursuit could see him lose his label as the face of the UFC.

Just ask Ronda Rousey.

