So, Chelsea have been crowned Premier League champions and look set to finish seven points clear of the chasing pack.

In truth, the Blues have looked set to be title winners in months now with Tottenham being the only team that can claim to have put them under any sort of pressure.

Spurs went within four points of Chelsea in April after Antonio Conte’s side lost to Manchester United.

However, their dreams of overhauling the league leaders were effectively ended when they lost to West Ham at the London Stadium.

West Ham’s 1-0 victory over Spurs put Chelsea on the brink of the title and gave them breathing space as they have since breezed past Middlesbrough, West Brom and Watford.

Of course, West Ham knew they would be massively helping rivals Chelsea but the chance to ruin Spurs’ season was simply too tempting to turn down.

And it seems they had added incentive as well.

After the game, Slaven Bilic revealed how Nemanja Matic promised to take him out for dinner if he could mastermind a win over Spurs.

What Terry promised the West Ham players

And now, James Collins has explained what Chelsea club captain John Terry text him before the game.

“John Terry text me and Mark Noble saying, ‘If you boys beat Tottenham there’s a dinner or a night out on the Chelsea boys,’ so that was nice,” Collins told Betway Insider, per the Metro.

“But we wanted to beat Tottenham anyway. We’re lucky we did in the end looking at the result we got after that [a 4-0 loss against Liverpool]. It was a massive result, it put us safe and obviously to beat our closest rivals at home was massive.”

So there will be an almighty party involving the Chelsea and West Ham players at the end of the season, it seems.

Maybe Arsenal missed a trick last weekend.

The Gunners desperately needed West Ham to repeat their heroics against Liverpool as Arsene Wenger’s side look to finish in the top-four.

However, they were thrashed 4-0 by Jurgen Klopp’s side with Arsenal now looking like they may have to settle for fifth.

Maybe some of their players should have promised the West Ham players a night out if they had beaten Liverpool?

