GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Kylian Mbappe.

Kylian Mbappe's latest goal shows you how good the wonderkid really is

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Kylian Mbappe has wowed fans around Europe this season with his unbelievable debut campaign in men's professional football.

At just 18-yeas-old, the French international has bagged 26 goals in 43 appearances and scored in all three of the Champions League knockout rounds he featured in.

On Wednesday evening, the flying forward - who has been likened to Thierry Henry - netted Monaco's first goal against St Etienne and has put them within touching distance of their Ligue 1 title.

Article continues below

Monaco were already three points clear of second-placed PSG before the start of play and had a game in hand.

If things stay this way tonight and they win, then the title will be Monaco's for the first time since the 1999-2000 season when a certain David Trezeguet was their top scorer.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Batista rips into WWE for one of 2016's most controversial decisions

Batista rips into WWE for one of 2016's most controversial decisions

Top indie star's surprising response to Randy Orton's 'dive' comments

Top indie star's surprising response to Randy Orton's 'dive' comments

The 5 players that Jurgen Klopp wants to sign this summer [Independent]

The 5 players that Jurgen Klopp wants to sign this summer [Independent]

Virtually every heavy-hitter in Europe is looking to sign Mbappe in the summer - well, everyone who can afford his sure-to-be astronomical fee - and goals like tonight will only heighten the interest - if that's possible.

Mbappe has been sensational as a speedy foil for Colombian forward Falcao and the starlet got in behind the St-Etienne to get the principality rolling.

As you can see by the clip below, he shows crazy composure to just glide past the goalkeeper and slip the ball home.

Earlier this week, compatriot and Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema showered praised on the young superstar, likening him to a certain Barcelona talent.

"What Mbappe is doing in Ligue 1 and has done in the Champions League is exceptional," Benzema told L'Equipe.

"The last player who seemed as good at this level was Neymar.

FBL-EUR-C1-ATLETICO-REALMADRID

"He is a phenomenon for his age, but he needs to establish himself in the long term. At the start, the superlatives come quickly. I was branded in the same way when I made my debut in Lyon's first team aged 17.

"You have to keep the same standard when you grow and are in difficult times. It is then that you see if you can make a step up, even more so if you are at a very big club or if you remain a good player as many have after shining very young."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
AS Monaco
Neymar
Real Madrid
Football
Barcelona
Thierry Henry

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Batista rips into WWE for one of 2016's most controversial decisions

Batista rips into WWE for one of 2016's most controversial decisions

Top indie star's surprising response to Randy Orton's 'dive' comments

Top indie star's surprising response to Randy Orton's 'dive' comments

The 5 players that Jurgen Klopp wants to sign this summer [Independent]

The 5 players that Jurgen Klopp wants to sign this summer [Independent]

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Eddie Lacy just earned $55,000 for fulfilling one ridiculous clause in contract

Eddie Lacy just earned $55,000 for fulfilling one ridiculous clause in contract

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again