Kylian Mbappe has wowed fans around Europe this season with his unbelievable debut campaign in men's professional football.

At just 18-yeas-old, the French international has bagged 26 goals in 43 appearances and scored in all three of the Champions League knockout rounds he featured in.

On Wednesday evening, the flying forward - who has been likened to Thierry Henry - netted Monaco's first goal against St Etienne and has put them within touching distance of their Ligue 1 title.

Monaco were already three points clear of second-placed PSG before the start of play and had a game in hand.

If things stay this way tonight and they win, then the title will be Monaco's for the first time since the 1999-2000 season when a certain David Trezeguet was their top scorer.

Virtually every heavy-hitter in Europe is looking to sign Mbappe in the summer - well, everyone who can afford his sure-to-be astronomical fee - and goals like tonight will only heighten the interest - if that's possible.

Mbappe has been sensational as a speedy foil for Colombian forward Falcao and the starlet got in behind the St-Etienne to get the principality rolling.

As you can see by the clip below, he shows crazy composure to just glide past the goalkeeper and slip the ball home.

Earlier this week, compatriot and Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema showered praised on the young superstar, likening him to a certain Barcelona talent.

"What Mbappe is doing in Ligue 1 and has done in the Champions League is exceptional," Benzema told L'Equipe.

"The last player who seemed as good at this level was Neymar.

"He is a phenomenon for his age, but he needs to establish himself in the long term. At the start, the superlatives come quickly. I was branded in the same way when I made my debut in Lyon's first team aged 17.

"You have to keep the same standard when you grow and are in difficult times. It is then that you see if you can make a step up, even more so if you are at a very big club or if you remain a good player as many have after shining very young."

