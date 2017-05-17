Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin are set to dazzle the boxing world when the two prizefighters meet in the ring in September.

Alvarez has been one of boxing's brightest rising stars, the heir apparent to Floyd Mayweather in the American boxing scene. Golovkin was the boxing superfan's darling puncher, thrust into the big spotlight over the last few years.

While most superfights can take years to materialize, Canelo and Golovkin didn't waste much time once the stars were properly aligned. The boxing scene will have plenty to talk about leading up to the blockbuster bout.

Article continues below

One person who knows a thing or two about superfights is Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearns. He's fresh off of setting up a spectacle at Wembley Stadium featuring Anthony Joshua defeating Vladimir Klitschko, giving boxing fans a fight they won't soon forget.

Fight Hub TV caught up with Hearn and asked for his thoughts on the next big fight to envelope the boxing world. He didn't shy away from making his pick for what's viewed as a fairly even fight.

Article continues below

"I don't think [Canelo's] strong enough. I don't see many beating Golovkin at middleweight. I think Alvarez is a fantastic fighter, and I watched him back against Liam Smith who, I know you guys don't really know a lot about Liam Smith but he's a good fighter but he's not elite world level but...Canelo is a great fighter," Hearn said.

Gennady's 37-0 record speaks for itself, especially with the 33 knockouts that go with that. His power is what sets him apart and has made him a superstar in the sport. That's also why he's closing in on the record for most consecutive middleweight title defenses owned by Bernard Hopkins.

Alvarez's 49-1-1 record is proof of his own excellence, his lone loss coming to Floyd Mayweather just as his career began taking off. The only draw of his career was back in 2006, so far in his history it's a non-factor in any conversation.

The fighters are equal competitors and Alvarez looked sharp as he overmatched Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. over Cinco de Mayo weekend. Golovkin's been less impressive recently, but has enough power that it doesn't matter to Hearn or others projecting a GGG victory.

This is a match made in boxing heaven, with two fighters still in their prime stepping into the ring without any convoluted leveraging from promoters. Hearn has Golovkin, and luckily boxing fans won't have to wait long to have an answer.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms