Football

Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks incredible European goalscoring record after goal v Celta Vigo

Football News
Given Cristiano Ronaldo’s incredible goalscoring rate, it feels like he’s breaking a new record on a weekly basis.

We often see headlines of ‘Cristiano Ronaldo breaks new goalscoring record’ after yet another strike from the Portuguese superstar.

However, his latest goal for Madrid against Celta Vigo may have just set his most impressive record yet.

Los Blancos knew that a win against Celta would move them three points clear of Barcelona going into the final game of the season.

And when a big game comes along, you know you can count on big players.

And they don’t come any bigger than Ronaldo.

In the 10th minute, the former Manchester United star picked up the ball on the edge of the box, worked it onto his left foot, and smashed an unstoppable shot past Sergio Alvarez into the corner.

Not only was it a screamer, but it put Madrid ever closer to winning their first La Liga title since 2012.

Watch: Ronaldo's record-breaking goal

Take a look:

The record

And, on a personal level, it saw Ronaldo achieve break one of the most impressive records in his career.

That’s because he has now become the all-time top scorer in Europe’s five biggest leagues.

His 367th league goal saw him eclipse former England international Jimmy Greaves.

Watch: Ronaldo's second goal

And he wasn't finished there. He added his 368th league goal of his career in the second-half to get Madridistas dreaming of league glory.

It’s been a month of milestones for Ronaldo.

He struck his 400th goal for Madrid against Sevilla last weekend, while his second in that game saw him draw level with Greaves.

But Ronaldo certainly can’t relax having broken Greaves’ record, though.

Lionel Messi is not far behind him having reached 346 league goals for Barcelona.

Topics:
La Liga
Karim Benzema
Xabi Alonso
Zinedine Zidane
Luka Modric
Football
Gareth Bale

