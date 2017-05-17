You wouldn’t be blamed for assuming that Manny Pacquiao would have been kicking himself back in 2015 after losing to Floyd Mayweather Jr in their dream bout.

It was close, and Money even drew plenty of criticism for his approach to the fight – but it sounds like Pac Man wasn’t too upset about how it unfolded.

VISIONS

It turns out he knew it was coming.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

The Filipino is currently preparing to tackle Australia’s Jeff Horn with some other big fights looming – should he avoid an upset – and spoke ahead of the fight about some premonitions he’s had during his life in regards to his boxing career.

Speaking to News Corp Australia, Pacquiao revealed that he had foreseen two big losses in his career which he believes God had warned him of ahead of time so he could mentally cope with defeat.

Article continues below

He claims he dreamt about losing controversially to Mayweather, and also saw the knockout he suffered against Juan Manuel Marquez; claiming he has never been wrong about the dreams he’s had about his fights as he told his closest confidants about his visions.

Michael Koncz and Fred Sternburg – Pacquiao’s advisors – confirmed that Pacquiao had told them about his dream where he lost to Mayweather.

STORIES

Pacquiao said: “I have a lot of beautiful stories, and special stories, but this story is really kind of encouraging for us, and I wrote this [in my diary].

“I’m in training for the Mayweather fight…in LA. One month before the fight, I had a dream and my dream is the fight with Mayweather, and in that dream, I lost the fight.

“And early in the morning when I went to jog, I have a pastor, and the LA boys, I tell them the story of my dream; ‘I have a dream and the fight is already finished with Floyd Mayweather, I lost the fight’. I told them.

“But I saw, there is controversy, it’s not clear, there’s a protest. I ask them, ‘Why is that?’ “And the pastor said, ‘We just pray, we just pray’. That story, I write it that day in [my diary], that dream. But I told them already.

“After the fight, what I saw in my dream [was] exactly what happened to the fight. Exactly what happened to the fight.”

Pacquiao also went on to share a dream he had about losing to Marquez, claiming he saw that one week before the fight.

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of that story was when Pacquiao added: “After the fight, if you watch the fight, when you review the fight, when I’m in the ring, I just smiled because I remembered my dream.”

He’s always been a calm and collected figure, but this probably explains why he was able to handle the controversy in such cool fashion.

What do you make of Manny Pacquiao’s claims? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms