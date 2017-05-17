One of the most talked about NBA prospects between now and the draft will be Lonzo Ball and when he will be drafted.

However, while any team that gets him will receive an extraordinary talent, the biggest downside that comes with him is his baggage, most notably his father LaVar Ball and the media attention that will bring.

That alone is enough to turn off a lot of teams from touching Lonzo despite his skills with the basketball, but one team is still favorite to win his signature, the Los Angeles Lakers.

This week's NBA draft lottery saw the Boston Celtics win the first overall pick, with the Lakers in second and the Philadephia Sixers in third. With the Celtics likely to lean away from drafting Ball, that puts LA in prime position to draft someone who very well could be a future star.

And just to give them some reassurance, LaVar Ball has issued a guarantee to the Lakers if they decide that the UCLA star is their future.

LaVar said, according to Fox Sports: “I’ll put it out there before we even do it. Lonzo gets to the Lakers? They go to the playoffs.” That's quite the bold promise.

What might be weird is that LaVar doesn't want his son to be first overall to the Celtics and would much rather see him go to the Lakers instead. When asked if he would discourage Boston from taking his son, he said: “Discourage them? Yes. I hope they don’t take him. Markelle Fultz is the perfect pick for them. He’s the best player, take him.”

However, he did also say that if the Celtics did select Lonzo, they wouldn't be looking for a trade away from the team as his son just wants to play in the NBA.

LaVar said: “Here’s the thing, I don’t have to make no noise. I would go with Zo. Zo just wants to be in the NBA, so it’s not about me strong-arming folks and, ’Nah, he ain’t playing there.’

"I just think it’s lined up for him to be a Laker. The fact that he’s home-grown. But I will not go to Boston and do all this ranting and raving.

"Lonzo wants to do the playing, he’s the one in the gym. And that’s what it’s about. It’s not about …. my preference is, like I said, to the Lakers, and we get what we do. I just think it’s going to be lined up good enough where everybody’s going to fall where they’re supposed to.”