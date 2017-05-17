Real Madrid appear to be on their way to their first La Liga title since the Jose Mourinho days in 2012.

With a 4-1 victory over Celta Vigo - Manchester United's beaten Europa League semi-final opponents - the white half of Madrid are on course to pip Barcelona to the title for the first time in five years.

Naturally, Cristiano Ronaldo was at the heart of everything that Madrid did and his brace got the job done for Real once again.

With his first goal of the evening, the former Manchester United man became the all-time top-scorer in the top five European leagues, surpassing Jimmy Greaves's 366 goals.

While his first goal was a rocket left foot strike, his second goal was the beneficiary of some magical work from one of the most underrated players in the Real ranks.

Isco has struggled to hold down a spot in Zinedine Zidane's side and with the likes of Marcos Asensio, James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale clogging up the advanced positions in midfield, it's no surprise.

However, in recent weeks, Isco has really shown the world what he can do and at the business end of the season, there is no better time.

For Ronaldo's 368th goal in European league football (yes, 368), the Spanish playmaker drove forward, danced past two players before sliding a perfectly weighted ball into the Portuguese superstar's path.

The rest for Ronaldo is elementary at that stage.

Rumours have circulated that Barcelona will look to steal Isco away from their bitter rivals when his contract expires in 2018, and the man he may replace, Andreas Iniesta, is a massive fan of his compatriot's talents.

Barcelona captain Iniesta said of the 24-year-old in a news conference: "He is a fantastic player, with an incredible talent.

"For many years he has been done things very well and he is in one of the best teams there is.

"He is an important player not just in the national team but in his club. He is young and has many years to grow and improve."

