Erick Rowan has been dealing with some tough issues while SmackDown Live and the WWE universe shook things up.

Luke Harper turning his back on the Wyatt Family is something he hasn't quite let go of, and Rowan joined SmackDown Live to coerce Shane McMahon into giving him a crack at his former stablemate at Backlash on Sunday.

The whole segment is strange, but a perfect way to feature Rowan's creepy character and unsettling habits.

Rowan showed up to Talking Smack with a potato sack in hand before slinging it onto the table.

"I want to show you something. I want to show you something that I made. Something that makes me smile. Something that makes me laugh," Rowan says as he slams his bag in front of Shane and Renee.

He digs through the sack and pulls out one of his many creepy masks, slaps it on, then hands Renee a balloon. Why the balloon? So he can pop it as soon as she turns away and he can enjoy that laugh he mentioned, obviously.

Renee gathers herself after the unexpected explosion right next to her ear and asks Rowan how he's dealing with the Wyatt Family falling apart after Bray's departure to Monday Night RAW. Rowan goes on a bit of a verbal journey as he throws more sheep masks out of his potato sack.

"Yes. Family. Family. You know I like to count sheep. One sheep. Two sheep. It helps you sleep. Sheep is kinda like a family, but Luke Harper he decided to leave. The family! You know what happens when somebody leaves the family," Rowan screams, causing Shane to calm him down.

"I am sorry. I am very sorry. Have a seat. When somebody leaves a family they leave me, and I've been left a lot in my life. A lot. So when I come back and I see Luke fighting with his family I get a little upset. I'm trying to calm down."

The whole thing is bizarre, but it's a great way to give Rowan a chance to build up his character now that he's been left to fend for himself without the Wyatt Family surrounding him. Getting Rowan back on track on SmackDown Live is a good thing.

His match against Harper at Backlash should be interesting too, with Rowan getting another chance to exact revenge against the former Wyatt Family member. It sounds like Rowan is ready to sheer the sheep that decided to leave the flock.

