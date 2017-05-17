As one of the best, if not, the best player in the league right, Steph Curry should not be thinking about calling it quits and bringing an end to his NBA career anytime soon.

On the brink of another NBA Finals appearance, the Golden State Warriors star is just about reaching his prime, but once you do reach your best ability, it all starts to go downhill from there, either gradually or rapidly. At that point, it's time to think about life outside of the NBA.

For a player like Curry, the possibilities are endless, but there is one certain direction which the two-time MVP wants to go in. He wants to play in a completely different sport.

Strangely enough, the Warriors star has said once his NBA career comes to an end, he wants to try and make a huge jump by taking up golf and join the PGA Tour.

Curry said, according to Daniel Mano of the Bay Area News Group: "I've thought about it. I'm very sensitive to the experience of the PGA Tour guys out there who have dedicated their life to what they do, just like I have with basketball. I don't think I could, obviously, just jump out there … It'd be a lot of work that would go into it.

"I have the passion for the game, I think, to fight through whatever it would take. I don't know if it's in the cards after I'm done playing, but I will still be playing golf until (my NBA career) is over."

Considering Curry's NBA career still has at least 10 years left, he has plenty of time before or after practices/games or during the offseason to practice his game, but to be a part of the PGA Tour will be a tough challenge considering some golfers play for their entire lives and don't even make it. It's not an impossible target to achieve, but it's going to take a lot of work.

For the time being, the Warriors star must focus on helping his team reach a third NBA Finals in as many years. They're half way there with a 2-0 lead in their Western Conference Finals series against the San Antonio Spurs thanks to his efforts, but there is still two more games that need to be won.

In the playoffs so far after 10 games, Curry has averaged 28.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game after on average 34.5 minutes per game.