The 2017 NBA Draft lottery was a huge night, with the Boston Celtics walking away with the No. 1 pick, the Los Angeles Lakers with the No. 2 pick, and Philadelphia 76ers nabbing No. 3.

The ripple effect of these teams landing the top picks have barely begun shaking up the NBA, but this was an incredible outcome for the NBA from a business perspective. Three large market teams with rabid fan bases are adding elite prospects this summer.

There was some other business that went down once the final draft order was settled though, and that's an assortment of future pick scenarios finally clearing up.

These are a few of the ways the draft lottery outcome from Tuesday will affect future draft selections for the teams drafting in the top-three in June.

Boston's not done with Brooklyn

The Celtics had the biggest win of the night, landing the No. 1 pick on the eve of opening their Eastern Conference finals series against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. They were able to do so because they had the option of swapping picks with Brooklyn in 2017.

Unfortunately for the Nets, the Celtics also outright own the rights to their 2018 first-round pick as well. Boston's double-dipping here, keeping a top pick away from the 20-win Nets and cashing in on their roster lacking young talent again next season.

The Celtics could be looking at claiming another elite prospect next summer because of this, all stemming from the trade that sent Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce to Brooklyn years ago. That transaction is still hurting Brooklyn to this day.

Boston already cashed in one No. 1 pick because of it. There's a chance they get to do it all over again next summer, giving the Celtics incredible flexibility in the trade market over the next year.

Lakers lotto luck fallout

The Lakers will draft at the No. 2 position for the third year in a row, adding their fourth lottery talent in a row this summer. Despite going on an unsuspecting winning streak that diminished their lottery odds, they managed to survive for another year.

That comes to an end in 2018, though. Because the Lakers once again dodged losing a lottery pick, the restrictions on the first-rounder they owe to Philadelphia have finally been lifted. No matter where the pick lands next summer it belongs to the 76ers.

That should be music to Lakers fans ears, though. The lottery has been a stressful time for Lakers fans over the past several summers. Somehow, Los Angeles managed to beat the odds for the third time in a row, and Laker Land should be thrilled about it.

Orlando loses a Lakers first-rounder

The Orlando Magic are feeling the sting perhaps more than any other team. The first-round pick the Lakers traded them as part of the package for Dwight Howard has disappeared forever. The Lakers had sent Orlando a non-protected first round pick years ago that will never convey.

Why is that? Because the Lakers surrendered their 2018 first round pick to Philadelphia, LA must have a first round pick in 2019 due to the Stepien Rule. That means the pick that once belonged to Orlando is back in the Lakers' pocket. There's Laker luck everywhere you look.

Instead of a Lakers first-rounder, the Magic will be supplemented with 2017 and 2018 second round picks from LA. This is a huge blow for Orlando, who just had their Howard return haul shrink even further. For a franchise that's struggled since the notorious Dwight trade, it's insult to injury.

76ers are finally getting that Lakers pick

There's nothing quite like the love between 76ers fans and the draft lottery. Philadelphia has been waiting to cash in on the Lakers' first-round pick for years and will finally get to do just that next year, no questions asked.

Philadelphia would've loved landing two lottery talents this summer, but ultimately they'll have to settle for one. Considering they're drafting No. 3, the 76ers are still in line to get at least one tremendous talent to accelerate their process.

The 76ers actually fell to fifth in this draft, but because they had the rights to swap picks with the Sacramento Kings who jumped up to No. 3, they actually moved up Tuesday night. Fans at the Sixers lottery party were thrilled:

Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Jahlil Okafor and Dario Saric makes for a fascinating young core so long as they can all stay healthy. Adding the No. 3 pick this year, along with their own pick and the Lakers' pick next year, should be ample opportunity for Philadelphia to find the young players they need.

The catch about the Lakers' 2018 pick? If LA finally takes a step forward that pick's value could be tremendously diminished. Considering the Lakers have their own impressive stable of youth, still have free agency in front of them, and have a plenty of flexibility to swing a franchise-changing trade, LA could be on the way up in a hurry.

The 76ers have to be hoping the Lakers don't become a playoff team in one summer, otherwise they'll feel a similar burn to Orlando next year.