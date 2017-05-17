Darren Young has been out of action for months after suffering a nasty arm injury during a taping of Main Event.

Young suffered a "hyperextension which resulted in a traumatic dislocation & fracture of the coronoid process of the right elbow," as the WWE described. The pictures of his arm were gruesome following the injury, and there was no timetable set for his return.

Darren has yet to make a return since sustaining the injury in January, but he hasn't been moping around after being action for five months. Young's been working to get in the best shape of his life, taking to social media to reveal a radical body transformation.

It's a bit surprising to see the differences in his body considering he was already in great shape, but it's clear he's a far more chiseled athlete now. Here's what he posted on Twitter to show off the muscular physique he's been building while away from television:

It's as if he went Super Saiyan, his muscles growing exponentially as he builds up his power level on Earth. Perhaps he has a hyperbolic time chamber hidden in his home that he's utilized to make the most of his time away from the squared circle.

Whatever the case may be, hopefully he lays out what his diet and workout regiment look like. A few months of focusing on self-improvement went a very long way for Young, who looks like he's in peak physical conditioning.

Being physically ready to compete at a very high level should help Young hit the ground running when he's finally cleared to return. For speculation's sake, the WWE announced Braun Strowman would miss six months after undergoing elbow surgery.

It's been nearly six months since Darren did the same, so his return could be coming fairly soon. He's reaching that six month window, looks as ready as ever and is surely itching to hit the canvas again.

If you haven't seen the injury, here's video of it happening courtesy of Young making sure he shared the moment with the world:

Darren landed awkwardly on his arm when he was pulled from the mat, in so much pain after crashing into the edge of the ring the match had to be called off. The photo of the aftermath shows how much damage that one bump caused:

Luckily he's remained motivated and used the spare time he found himself with to prepare for an even stronger return. Literally.

