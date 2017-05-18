Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

When free agent safety Tre Boston pulled up to a Charlotte-area gas station earlier this offseason, he had no idea that his life was about to change.

After being released by the Carolina Panthers, Boston drew interest from the Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers.

On his drive home, Boston said (via ESPN.com) that he prayed for clarity in the decision-making process. On the route, he stopped to take advantage of a cheap gas price, which is where he met the man that made his free agent decision for him.

"I crossed two lanes to get to the gas station," Boston said. "I pump my gas. After I pump my gas, I put my wallet in my car. After I put my wallet in my car, there's a guy with three kids and he asked me for a little bit of change, or if I had a dollar or two. I gave him a $20.”

But, here’s where the story gets crazy:

"So he tells me thank you so much, and that God put me in his life for a reason. And in my mind I'm saying you're here for a reason, too. So in my mind I'm saying should I ask him, 'L.A. or Buffalo.' And before I could ask him, my man told me, 'Thank you so much. There aren't too many people like you in this world, God's children. My name's Mike Daniels, but people call me L.A.’"

Boston said that after those words, he began crying and thought that it was a sign from God that he should sign with the Chargers. He also claimed that he saw Jesus on an advertisement at the station and when he glanced back, he saw a card that said “Jesus saves”.

For the non-religious, it was a mere coincidence that the two men met, but for Boston and the ultra-faithful, his experience can certainly be viewed as a divine intervention. Here’s how he summed up the experience:

"I ended up giving him $100 because I knew he changed my life, just like I knew I changed his life," Boston said. "Honestly, that's the reason why I'm here. It didn't matter how much money was given to me. It didn't matter really who was on the team, it just happened to be a great fit.”

"God told me to come here, and that's my testimony. And that's why I'm here,” Boston concluded.

He ended up signing a one-year deal with the Chargers, where he will battle incumbent starter Dwight Lowery for playing time at the free safety position.

Regardless of whether or not he wins the starting job, he will undoubtedly have the most entertaining free agent decision story of this offseason.

