Cavs rout Celtics, take Game 1 of Eastern Conference Finals on the road

Cavaliers 117, Celtics 104; Cleveland leads series 1-0

The Cavaliers led 61-39 at halftime and were in control for the entirety of the game. Led by LeBron James (38/9/7), who went 14-for-24 from the floor, Cleveland went 28-for-35 from the free throw line on the night, compared to Boston’s 10-of-18 mark from the charity stripe. Kevin Love (32/12/0) was also sensational for the Cavs, going 9-for-16 overall including 6-of-9 from three. Tristan Thompson (20/9/2) dominated the interior as well. Isaiah Thomas (17/1/10) recorded a double-double in the loss, but struggled offensively, going just 7-of-19 from the field for the losing side.