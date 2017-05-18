GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Cristiano Ronaldo misses absolute sitter for Real Madrid v Celta Vigo

It was yet another incredible night for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese superstar became the all-time top goalscorer in the European top-five leagues, surpassing Jimmy Greaves’ record of 366 goals.

Not only that, but Ronaldo’s brace helped Real Madrid to a massive 4-1 victory over Celta Vigo to put them on the brink of their first league title since 2012.

They now only need one point in their final game of the season against Malaga to secure the La Liga trophy.

Given all of that, you’d be forgiven for thinking that it was the perfect evening for Cristiano Ronaldo.

But it wasn’t quite.

That’s because, with 15 minutes remaining, he had a glorious opportunity to score yet another hat-trick.

Toni Kroos put the ball on a plate for him and, after taking a couple of touches, Ronaldo would surely slot it past the ‘keeper from a matter of yards.

p1bgc89d1r15n85ds14g31cv2cn4d.jpg

However, he inexplicably put the ball wide, ruining his chances of taking home the match ball.

It really is quite unbelievable.

Watch: Ronaldo's miss

Take a look:

And Twitter couldn’t quite believe what they were seeing.

Twitter couldn't believe it

Check out their reaction:

While Ronaldo would have no doubt loved a notch another hat-trick, he probably won’t lose too much sleep over his miss.

And after the game, he spoke about his embarrassing error.

"My miss?" he said.

"I am human and can miss too. But I scored the difficult first one and a second too, this happens."

But writing about Ronaldo's miss after such an impressive performance seems wrong. So here are his two brilliant goals that saw Madrid take a giant leap to the La Liga crown.

Watch: Ronaldo's goals

While the Ballon d’Or winner missed the chance to make it 4-1 to Madrid on the night, Kroos did score a fourth to make up for his teammate’s sitter.

One more point is all they need and don’t be surprised to see Ronaldo popping up with an all-important goal.

Maybe he’s just saving a few goals for the Champions League final against Juventus…

