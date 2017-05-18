Mike Dean doesn’t help himself, does he?

The Premier League referee has become a bit of a laughing stock amongst football fans for his strange and bizarre behavior.

From tripping up Marcus Rashford to celebrating Spurs goals. From his over-enthusiastic advantage gestures to his fear of Mauroane Fellaini’s hair, Dean has become an internet sensation.

Unfortunately, his referring decisions aren’t quite as legendary.

Dean is no stranger to making mistakes whilst officiating and did so once again during Southampton’s clash against Manchester United - and it only took him six minutes to mess up.

Eric Bailly bizarrely handled the ball with Dean deeming it to be inside the box - when it appeared to be outside.

Nevertheless, Manolo Gabbiadini saw his penalty saved by Sergio Romero and the two sides went on to play out an extremely dull 0-0 draw.

But Dean did his very best to liven up proceedings.

In fact, he tried to get involved and, for a moment, pretended he was playing.

When Nathan Redmond had the ball on the left wing for Southampton in first-half injury-time, Dean can be seen acting as an attacking left-back and overlapped him. You can even see him pick up the pace in the hope to get a pass off Redmond.

Southampton’s real left-back, Matt Target, recognised how brilliant Dean’s run was and decided he would follow in his footsteps.

Brilliant.

And those football fans that did notice it, found it rather hilarious.

Unfortunately, Dean didn’t provide us with any further entertainment as Southampton and United played out one of the most forgettable Premier League matches of the season.

