Southampton vs Manchester United was one of the worst Premier League matches in living memory.

It was hardly a surprise, though.

Jose Mourinho would have forfeited the match if he could as looks to concentrate on next week’s Europa League final.

Meanwhile, Southampton are already safe and have very little to play for.

A 0-0 draw probably shouldn’t have been too much of a surprise.

Despite that, Manolo Gabbiadini had a glorious opportunity to give Southampton an early lead. However, his sixth-minute penalty was saved by Sergio Romero and that was about as exciting as the match got.

Well, that’s until the 65th minute.

No, nothing happened on the pitch. Don’t be silly.

However, slightly off the pitch, something rather hilarious happened.

That’s because Eric Bailly’s header smashed Southampton manager Claude Puel on the side of the head. The Frenchman somehow didn’t see the ball coming - he’d probably fallen asleep standing up - and failed to stop the ball with his hands.

Instead, the ball caught his flush on the side of the face as he stumbled backward.

Watch: Puel gets hit in the head

Take a look:

That sure woke him up!

While we shouldn’t really laugh at another man’s misfortune, we’re not going stop everyone else from doing that on Twitter.

And that’s exactly what happened - after all, it was the best moment of the match.

Twitter loved it

Check out the reaction:

Poor bloke.

To be fair to him, we really can’t blame him for switching off at St. Mary’s.

Following Southampton’s 0-0 draw with Jose Mourinho’s side, they’ve now gone four home matches without scoring.

Despite that, they’ve moved up to eighth in the table and will look to complete their campaign with a victory over Stoke on the final day of the season.

Bad news for them is that they’re at home. Don’t expect a goal fest.

