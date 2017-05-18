Real Madrid have one hand on the La Liga trophy following last night’s 4-1 win against Celta Vigo.

Zinedine Zidane’s side need just a point in Sunday’s season finale at Malaga to secure their first title since 2012.

Cristiano Ronaldo, as he has been throughout his Madrid career, was the star, the Portuguese scoring his 367th and 368th league goals to hand Los Blancos a 2-0 lead.

Article continues below

Ronaldo’s first goal saw him surpass Jimmy Greaves as the all-time top goalscorer in Europe’s top five leagues - from here on out, he’s just extending his lead.

Celta Vigo’s Iago Aspas was sent off in the second half after receiving a second yellow card for diving. John Guidetti pulled a goal back for the hosts shortly afterwards but there was to be no comeback.

Article continues below

Karim Benzema tapped home in the 70th minute to restore Madrid’s two-goal lead and Toni Kroos put the cherry on top with a smart finish two minutes from the end.

Ronaldo: We can't get complacent

So it was a good night for Real. But Ronaldo was keen to ensure his teammates don’t get ahead of themselves ahead of Sunday’s all-important match against Malaga.

“There is still one game to go,” the 32-year-old said, per AS. “We know that we have to keep going right until the end, and team has been really good, we’ve played well, with confidence.

“We know that Malaga are strong at home, but we have to concentrate on ourselves, go there, and win.”

Real are going for the win vs Malaga

Knowing that a point will do it, another team might simply shut up shop, take no risks and play for the draw. But not Madrid.

“We’re going there for a win,” Ronaldo added. “This team always has that objective.

“We’re Real Madrid and we have to demonstrate that we’re better and that we want to be the champions.”

Ramos and Vazquez's celebration at full-time

Real’s players congratulated each other at full-time last night, clearly aware of the importance of the victory.

But Sergio Ramos and Lucas Vazquez’s celebration extended to more than just a hug and a high five.

Personal handshakes are a common thing in football these days and Ramos and Vazquez showed off theirs after Real’s win.

They’ve clearly rehearsed it for a few hours. It finishes with them pretending to shoot a basketball before they bump shoulders. Wild.

The best thing about it all is Marcelo, who watches on in utter bemusement. The Brazilian looked seriously unimpressed before he broke into a smile when Vazquez approached him.

Check it out below.

Video: Ramos and Vazquez's celebration

Will Real Madrid do the double this season? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms