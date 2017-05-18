It's fair to say not many people are going to remember the 0-0 between Manchester United and Southampton on Wednesday night.

Beyond a sixth-minute penalty miss from Southampton man Manolo Gabbiadini, there really wasn't much to write home about.

Actually, scratch that, Saints boss Claude Puel took a ball straight in the face from an Eric Bailly header!

Article continues below

And people argue that the Premier League is the best in the world, eh?

United can't finish any lower or higher than sixth and boss Jose Mourinho is openly focusing on the upcoming Europa League final with Ajax.

Article continues below

Should United win that, Mourinho will get his passage into the Champions League next season and surely his recruitment plans for the summer will be given a huge boost in several ways.

But at St Mary's there weren't many moments to remember at all. In fact, United's night could have been a lot worse if forward Anthony Martial had given away a penalty in the second half.

Judging by his reaction, he knew he got away with it.

What difference would it have made? None really. Both teams had nothing to play for and the result was academic either way. Still, Martial isn't going to make a good actor anytime soon!

With the Europa League on May 24, it truly is all or nothing for Mourinho.

In light of Mourinho's continued rotation policy in the Premier League as of late, Ajax boss Peter Bosz has been talking about the huge squad United boast.

"If I only look at his line-ups and team formations all season, then he is playing with almost two different teams - one team for the Europa League and one for the Premier League," Bosz said.

"If those boys, which he is using for his European games, are not playing at the weekend in the Premier League, they have as much rest and exactly the same preparation time as my players - and look at the amount of players he has available to rotate."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms