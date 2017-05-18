GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Tennis

Roger Federer will not play at Roland Garros after opting out of the tournament to prepare for the grass court season..

Roger Federer's coach explains why he's withdrawn from French Open

Football News
Roger Federer's coach Severin Luthi has spoken out after the world number five's shock decision to withdraw from the upcoming French Open at Roland Garros.

Federer has been enjoying an incredible resurgent season and many were expecting the Swiss maestro to have a real chance in Paris this year, with Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic struggling for form. 

In a recent interview, Federer's coach revealed that the decision to pull out of Roland Garros was made in order to prepare for the grass court season, and more importantly, his favourite championship - Wimbledon.

The unexpected announcement immediately set rumours alight of an impending retirement and many of the tennis-loving fraternity were left to ponder the possibility of a world without Roger Federer playing tennis in it.

However, the comments of long-term coach Severin Luthi, have eased the worry surrounding Federer's future, saying: "The goal is to keep on playing ultimately for many more years on tour.

"This is more of an investment for the future" added Luthi, perhaps insinuating that the grass and hard court seasons are more of a priority.

"For me, the most important thing is that he’s healthy, which is the case now and for the last few weeks and months."

When asked if the current scintillating form of clay king Rafael Nadal had had any influence on Federer's decision, Luthi said: "Yeah, but I think it’s important you more look at it from your own side. 

"Roger, if he’s playing a tournament, in my eyes, he’s always able to win it and beat anyone on any surface. And on the other side, for me, even if Rafa is the big favorite in Paris, you never know what is going to happen. 

2017 Miami Open - Day 14

"He could lose early or be injured or sick, so that was not really part of the decision-making, how Rafa was playing on clay." 

Federer will begin his preparations for the championships at Wimbledon with appearances at Stuttgart and Halle.

With more than a month to prepare for them, Federer should be more than ready for another run at that famous old title he holds so dear.

Topics:
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Maria Sharapova
Roger Federer
Novak Djokovic
French Open
Andy Murray

