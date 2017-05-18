Maria Sharapova has been slapped with another dose of bad news after it was revealed that ITV and Eurosport will not be offering her a punditry role at the upcoming French Open.

Sharapova, a two-time champion at Roland Garros, was denied a wildcard entry to the second Major of the year after her recent return from a 15-month ban she received for violating doping rules.

Wildcards are given out by the tournament organisers at their own discretion, and this year, Sharapova was informed of the news that she would not be getting an invite by the new president of the French Tennis Association Bernard Giudicelli.

"This suspension is over, and she can take her path toward new success. But while there can be a wildcard for return from injury, there can't be a wildcard for return from doping," he said.

The decision has divided opinion, with many coming out in support of Giudecelli, while others have condemned the snubbing.

WTA chief executive Steve Simon offered Sharapova his support in a recent interview, saying: "Wildcards are offered at tournaments' sole discretion. I fully support the players that received wildcards and wish them the very best of luck. It's going to be a very exciting fortnight at Roland Garros.

"What I do not agree with is the basis put forward by the FFT for their decision with respect to Maria Sharapova. She has complied with the sanction imposed by CAS.

"The tennis anti-doping program is a uniform effort supported by the Grand Slams, WTA, ITF and ATP.

"There are no grounds for any member of the TADP to penalise any player beyond the sanctions set forth in the final decisions resolving these matters."

The news comes as yet another setback for Sharapova on her return to the game and goes to show that not everyone is terribly pleased to have the Russian back on tour.

The 30-year-old is also in danger of missing out on Wimbledon and may have to qualify for the championships at SW19 via the Roehampton qualifying tournament.

Eurosport's team at Roland Garros will include John McEnroe, Marion Bartoli, and Boris Becker, while Bartoli will also work for ITV as part of a team led by John Inverdale.

