GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Tennis

Maria Sharapova will not play in the French Open after missing out on a wildcard entry..

Maria Sharapova denied punditry role at French Open

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Maria Sharapova has been slapped with another dose of bad news after it was revealed that ITV and Eurosport will not be offering her a punditry role at the upcoming French Open.

Sharapova, a two-time champion at Roland Garros, was denied a wildcard entry to the second Major of the year after her recent return from a 15-month ban she received for violating doping rules.

Wildcards are given out by the tournament organisers at their own discretion, and this year, Sharapova was informed of the news that she would not be getting an invite by the new president of the French Tennis Association Bernard Giudicelli.

Article continues below

"This suspension is over, and she can take her path toward new success. But while there can be a wildcard for return from injury, there can't be a wildcard for return from doping," he said.

The decision has divided opinion, with many coming out in support of Giudecelli, while others have condemned the snubbing.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

WWE reportedly just hired several new superstars [Dave Meltzer]

WWE reportedly just hired several new superstars [Dave Meltzer]

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo produces the worst miss of his career v Celta Vigo

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo produces the worst miss of his career v Celta Vigo

WTA chief executive Steve Simon offered Sharapova his support in a recent interview, saying: "Wildcards are offered at tournaments' sole discretion. I fully support the players that received wildcards and wish them the very best of luck. It's going to be a very exciting fortnight at Roland Garros.

"What I do not agree with is the basis put forward by the FFT for their decision with respect to Maria Sharapova. She has complied with the sanction imposed by CAS.

"The tennis anti-doping program is a uniform effort supported by the Grand Slams, WTA, ITF and ATP.

The Internazionali BNL d'Italia 2017 - Day Three

"There are no grounds for any member of the TADP to penalise any player beyond the sanctions set forth in the final decisions resolving these matters."

The news comes as yet another setback for Sharapova on her return to the game and goes to show that not everyone is terribly pleased to have the Russian back on tour.

The 30-year-old is also in danger of missing out on Wimbledon and may have to qualify for the championships at SW19 via the Roehampton qualifying tournament. 

Eurosport's team at Roland Garros will include John McEnroe, Marion Bartoli, and Boris Becker, while Bartoli will also work for ITV as part of a team led by John Inverdale.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Maria Sharapova
Roger Federer
Novak Djokovic
French Open
Andy Murray

Trending Stories

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

WWE reportedly just hired several new superstars [Dave Meltzer]

WWE reportedly just hired several new superstars [Dave Meltzer]

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo produces the worst miss of his career v Celta Vigo

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo produces the worst miss of his career v Celta Vigo

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Darren Young is in insanely good shape after injury

Darren Young is in insanely good shape after injury

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Tennis Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again