British driver Lewis Hamilton has revealed how he is dropping weight from his Mercedes-AMG car this season in the hope of gaining the edge against rival Sebastian Vettel.

The 32-year-old’s solution: not having a water bottle in the car on race day.

Sounds a bit bizarre? Well, no actually.

Article continues below

Mercedes have been struggling with weight issues with the W08 design all season; even struggling during pre-season testing to even reach the 728kg car and driver limit.

With the Grand Prix season five races old, Mercedes-AMG engineers have improved the weight of the car, nevertheless, they are still trying to shave off unnecessary pounds in an attempt to gain more speed and balance.

Article continues below

32-year-old Hamilton has decided to pitch in by not having drinks with him in the car. This will apparently shave 1kg off the car's overall weight, which Mercedes race engineers hope will give the car the edge at the start of the race.

Especially considering the speed of Sebastian Vettel’s Scuderia off the start line and around the track which after years of underperformance from Ferrari could generally be considered to be a good thing for F1 as a whole.

The endless quest to save weight has led to speculation about how taxing it is on the driver, after all, Hamilton sounded out of breath on the team radio during the Spanish Grand Prix.

The 32-year-old addressed concerns about his radio chatter during the race and explained that F1 racing is physically exhausting.

"From Turn 1 to the end it was flat chat,

"You're just using everything you've got.

"In that first stint, for instance, to stay on Sebastian was a killer.

"Also I don't carry drinks in my car either to save weight, so I'm not having a drink through the race.

"And then at the end, I used everything I had left when I jumped into my team and my heart rate hit the ceiling."

Mercedes-AMG race boss Toto Wolff has said that he is not concerned about Hamilton’s radio chatter during the race and clarified the situation.

"I think it was just an expression of how hard he was pushing," Wolff said.

"When you need to follow a car that close behind, you obviously haven't got the aerodynamic benefit of the guy in front. That is difficult.

"He gave it all and you could hear it on the radio."

Even at this early stage, the 2017 season is shaping up to be the most exciting in years.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms