Lewis Hamilton trolled by David Coulthard for tweeting topless photo

Lewis Hamilton is more active than most across his various social media accounts - and tends to get plenty of stick for it too.

The three-time world champion regularly keeps his fans updated with his day-to-day business on Twitter and Instagram, with well over four million people tracking his every move.

And as one of the biggest stars in Formula One, even when he isn't preparing for an upcoming race, Hamilton is usually roped into doing various other promotional events or media interviews.

Hamilton's latest press duties featured a photoshoot for Men's Health Australia and he posted a couple of images on Twitter earlier this week.

One particular picture caught the eye, however, as it showed a topless Hamilton posing for the camera.

It has picked up over 4,000 'likes', almost 600 retweets and also caught the attention of ex-F1 star-turned pundit David Coulthard.

Seeing the funny side to the Mercedes driver's modelling expertise, Coulthard trolled Hamilton by replying with a topless picture of his own.

Accompanied by an image of Coulthard taken from a similar shoot when he was still in the sport, the tweet reads: "I can't stand F1 drivers removing their shirts for financial gain #shamenofinancialgain"

Very strong effort David!

This opened the floor for similar pictures from yesteryear to emerge, including one of Red Bull boss Christian Horner which you will probably wish you had never seen...

Hamilton will be on a high after beating title rival Sebastian Vettel in the Spanish GP last weekend.

Vettel still leads the Drivers' Championship by six points but Hamilton and Mercedes will be encouraged by the race pace seen in Barcelona.

The F1 season will resume in just over a week's time when the teams turn their attention to one of the highlights of the year, the Monaco GP.

