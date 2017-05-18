Conor McGregor has reportedly signed the contract for the much-anticipated mega-fight between himself and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, according to The Sun.

The Irish fighter is eager to step into the ring with the American and is awaiting his opponent's signature in order to seal the deal.

Following McGregor's latest claims, it seems like a possible contest between the two fighters might in fact be drawing close.

The UFC star said: "The first, and most important, part of this historic contract has now officially been signed off on.

“It is an honour to sign this record-breaking deal alongside my partners Zuffa LLC, The Ultimate Fighting Championship and Paradigm Sports Management.

"Congratulations to all parties involved. We now await Al Haymon and his boxer's signature in the coming days."

The only formality remaining in the deal is Mayweather's signature and the man from Michigan has insisted that he is ready to get back into the ring for this massive clash.

"There's only one fight that makes business sense. I came out of retirement because I'm a businessman and I want to five the world what they want to see," said Mayweather.

"MGregor's a fight. I'm a fighter. This is what the fight fans and MMA fans want to see."

UFC chief Dana White has also confirmed that McGregor's side of the contract has been taken care off and it is simply a "matter of time" before the fight is confirmed altogether.

He said: "The McGregor side is done. I'm starting to work on the Mayweather side now. I'm not saying the fight will happen. I got one side done; now it's time to work on the other."

After months and months of pure speculation and the two taking subtle digs at each other, it finally looks like we have some movement in the fight.

Once Mayweather puts pen to paper, which he certainly will, talks can then continue regarding the date and venue of the fight.

Whatever happens, both fighters are sure to earn millions for the fight.

