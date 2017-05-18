Jamie Vardy was in serious danger of looking like a one season wonder before Craig Shakespeare replaced Claudio Ranieri at Leicester City.

Vardy had netted just seven times before Shakespeare took charge of the Foxes’ game against Liverpool on February 27. Since, Ranieri’s replacement has steered Leicester away from the relegation zone and has inspired Vardy to reach last year’s levels.

The England international has scored eight goals under Shakespeare, including a brace in that 3-1 win over Liverpool. His numbers for the season - 15 goals and five assists in all competitions - now look respectable.

But Vardy struggled immensely during the first half of the season. He didn’t score a single league goal in 741 minutes between September and December, a drought that he has admitted got him frustrated.

“I feel good about myself with how the season is ending but I could have scored more,” Vardy told the Daily Mail.

“My form did get me frustrated, I'm not going to lie. But it does happen to strikers, you have patches where it is not going your way.

“You just have to keep doing the things that have got you the success in the past and eventually it does come back.”

Vardy wants to continue for a long time

Vardy’s journey to the top has been well documented. Now 30, the forward had to wait until he was recognised but he would say it’s been worth the wait.

Yet you wouldn’t guess he was 30, just a year younger than Wayne Rooney, judging by the amount of running he does each game.

Vardy must rank as one of the most annoying strikers for a defender to come up against based on the sheer amount of closing down he does.

And the former Fleetwood Town player believes he can keep it up for a number of years to come.

“I still feel 21, I'm sweet,” he added. “I’ve just got to make sure I keep my pace.

“Age is only a number and while I'm still running around like I am then long may it continue. I feel young.”

Vardy's unusual habits

Vardy doesn’t do things the same way as anyone else. He revealed in his autobiography that he sips port the night before a match to help him sleep, and he still drinks a can of Red Bull in the morning.

Another one of Vardy’s unique habits is his tendency to hit himself in the face after missing a chance.

He’s done it against Sevilla and Hull City this season. He’s also done it on international duty, punching himself after missing an opportunity against Turkey in 2016. Against Lithuania earlier this year, he banged his head on the turf.

Vardy explains why he hits himself

You can watch the clips of Vardy hitting himself below. In Vardy’s eyes, letting his anger out on himself is better than letting it out on somebody else!

“I used to do it all the time, it's just frustration,” Vardy said. “It is better to punch myself than somebody else isn't it! I've cut my lip quite a few times.”

Keep doing you, Jamie.

Videos: Vardy punching himself

