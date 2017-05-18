Leonard was injured after four minutes and eight seconds of the third quarter after stepping on the suspiciously located foot of Warriors big man, Zaza Pachulia. He stayed in the game to shoot the two resulting free throws, hit those, then left with his team up by 23 and never returned to the game. He also did not play in game two. In the 24 minutes of this series that Leonard has played, the Spurs are +21, yet in the 72 minutes that he hasn’t, they are -59. It is clearly self-evident that Kawhi is indescribably invaluable to the Spurs.

How do the Spurs overcome the loss of Kawhi? Simple. They don’t.

Pachulia knew what he was doing when he took a little shuffle step underneath Leonard’s landing spot as he rose for a jumper. He left the foot out there purely so that Leonard might land on it – with the shot already in the air, there was no other reason for Zaza doing so. He knew how advantageous it could be.

Having missed game six of the semi-final series against the Houston Rockets with another rolled ankle, and having trod on his own team mate’s foot a few minutes prior to the Pachulia incident and aggravating it yet again, Leonard’s ankles were a known weak point, and his importance to every aspect of the Spurs was even more known. If there was a way to get rid of his threat, then, it would be explored. And Pachulia has no problem being a hit man.

A discussion as to what repercussions there should be (if any) for Pachulia’s play and others like it (such as what LaMarcus Aldridge did to Kevin Durant in game two) that are designed to cause rolled ankles, and whether the current call of simple shooting foul for an undercut suffices as a punishment, is not for this space. Let us all at least agree, however, that it was deliberate. Not especially athletic and with a solid but far from impressive level of ball skills and shot-making, Pachulia’s value in this league comes from his size, strength, physicality and nous. It was that nous that worked here. Pachulia is there to be annoying and muddy the game up. When his role in Kawhigate is considered alongside his 11 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists and strong interior presence, he could not have done his role better in game one.

Without Kawhi, game two was a procession. Already missing Tony Parker, who will miss the remainder of the playoffs no matter how much time the Spurs have left within them due to serious injury, the team needed Kawhi to continue his ascent into the Michael Jordan realm. As the sole creator left off the dribble, save for the occasional foray off the dribble from Manu Ginobili and the occasional wilder foray by upstart rookie point guard Dejounte Murray, Kawhi was required to do everything. It only works if he is there. Patty Mills and Danny Green can only be shooting threats if someone is drawing the defense. Jonathan Simmons needs someone to cut around. Someone needs to get to the line, take the crowd-quieting shots, and shoulder the already-huge burden. And someone, of course, has to try and contain Kevin Durant.

A Kawhi-less Spurs lacked for all of that. The offensive discipline was there at times in games one and two as best it could be there in units that had spent precious little time playing together, but the talent was not, and nor was the defensive effort. Mills suddenly looks impotent without players to riff off of, Pau Gasol cannot receive the ball in his favourite spots on the floor, no one can defend anyone in isolation, and even bringing the ball up gets noticeably harder.

Ultimately, two things need to happen for the Spurs to have even an outside chance of turning this series around. The first is, of course, Kawhi’s health. But the second is the play of LaMarcus Aldridge.