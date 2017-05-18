Floyd Mayweather is anticipating a massive payday worth around £230m by fighting UFC champion Conor McGregor and hopes to equal the record-breaking amount he bagged for competing against Manny Pacquiao in 2015.

The American boxing legend is currently in London supporting his protege Gervonta Davis ahead of his IBF world super featherweight fight with Liam Walsh on Saturday at the Copper Box.

Mayweather was busy mentoring Davis as the young fighter showcased a public workout at York Hall in Bethnal Green.

The 40-year-old multi-millionaire initially dodged any questions regarding McGregor and insisted that he is only focused on the fight on Saturday night.

Mayweather said: "Right now today, from now until Saturday, I don’t want nobody asking me about McGregor.

"Ask me after Saturday, after Tank's fight is over with, then you guys can ask me about the McGregor fight then I'll answer."

Despite the silence on the McGregor fight, the former pound-for-pound boxer did hint that he could be set to equal the staggering $300 million he earned for the Pacquiao fight.

Mayweather said: "I think I'm one of the highest paid athletes in history, probably Tiger Woods, Michael Jordan, LeBron [James] all them guys made a ton of money.

"I made 300 [million dollars] in one night. Throughout my career I made 800 [million dollars] and it's possible I can make another 300 [million dollars]."

Mayweather has claimed on several occasions that he is a businessman and that is what his focus is following retirement from boxing.

Therefore, he sees the potential mega-fight against McGregor as a business opportunity that is set to earn him a massive sum of money.

He added: "There's only one fight that makes business sense. I came out of retirement because I'm a business man and I want to give the world what they want to see.

"McGregor's a fighter, I'm a fighter and that's what the people want to see.

"I think we can do record-breaking numbers, do I think we can break me and Pacquiao's number? I don't know, all I can do is keep my fingers crossed and hope we can do it."

The American has claimed that he is ready to take on the Irish fighter once the other team come to an agreement with his team.

"I can't sit right here and say that they [Team McGregor] are waiting on us, they not waiting on us and we're not waiting on them," Mayweather further added.

"As soon as his side communicate with my side and they come to an agreement, then the fight will happen.

"Once my team come to me and say 'Floyd it's a go,' then it's a go.

"It's just another fight, that the fans want to see and I want to give the fans an explosion if the fight does happen."

