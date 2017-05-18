Cristiano Ronaldo has scored over 400 goals for Real Madrid and during that time he has broken out some seriously memorable celebrations.

For someone who has found the net on so many occasions he has certainly never been left wanting for a way to mark the occasion.

This week saw him hit the 403 mark with some crucial strikes against Sevilla and Celta Vigo in twin 4-1 wins as Los Blancos look to end a five-year wait to lift the league title.

This season has seen him hit 39 goals in all competitions, which is his lowest tally for the club since he scored 33 times during his first campaign at the Bernabeu back in 2009/10.

But it is still a mightily impressive haul, and though he has not been as prolific this term there is no doubt he will sacrifice a few numbers from his tally if it means he can lift the title.

But which celebrations have been the most memorable? As we said, there's been a lot and we've most definitely had a tough choice to make in narrowing them down.

Currently, he's best known for his now trademark 'Siii' celebration and has spawned a whole host of copycats ranging from fellow professionals to schoolchildren all over the world, but there was a time when he would profess his joy in other ways.

Sometimes they were funny, other times he used the opportunity to protest or make a point to his haters, but either way, they've all been memorable.

The 32-year-old began using this celebration last season and since then it has been used in so many memes we've lost count. Funny as it may be, it's certainly iconic.

When Ronaldo hit a penalty in a 3-0 derby victory over Atletico Madrid earlier in the season, he decided that it would be the right time to get himself in front of the camera and show off that cockiness that so many fans love to hate.

Following a spat with former FIFA honcho Sepp Blatter, Ronaldo used his platform to protest the Dutchman's comments by aiming a cheeky salute at him after scoring against Sevilla in 2013.

There's nothing better than scoring a match-winning goal against your arch-rivals, and when Ronaldo did that at the Nou Camp against Barcelona in 2012, he had a suitably antagonistic celebration lined up to wind up the Catalan crowd.

Not usually known for his dancing skills, he decided to show what he can do on the dance floor with teammate Marcelo when he scored against Malaga back in 2011. They look like they enjoyed that one.

One more for good measure. James Rodriguez stole the show at the 2014 World Cup with his own dance, and after securing his move to Madrid the same summer he just couldn't wait to show off alongside Ronaldo and Marcelo.

There are, of course, many more to choose from, but the videos above represent the best of the best during his time in the Spanish capital, and we can't wait to see what he comes up with next.

