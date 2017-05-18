GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Arsene Wenger and Alexis Sanchez.

Alexis Sanchez slams Arsenal fans for protesting against Arsene Wenger

In the most dramatic of circumstances, the race for Champions League football will go down to the final day in the Premier League.

Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal are all vying for a top four spot, with Arsenal currently fifth and one point behind Liverpool in fourth.

If the Gunners are to have any hope of making the Champions League, they need Jurgen Klopp's men to slip up against Middlesbrough at Anfield, as unlikely as that sounds.

A fourth-placed play-off could even be used to determine who qualifies, but that would require Liverpool to lose 2-0 and Arsenal to draw 1-1 with Everton.

Finishing outside of the top four would inevitably see the blame pinned on Arsene Wenger, who has become a scapegoat for his side's shortcomings amongst fans.

And he gave supporters even more reason to demand his sacking earlier this week by saying playing in the Europa League next season wouldn't be a "disaster".

He said prior to the 2-0 win over Sunderland: "I started to win the Premier League and, when you don't do it, you're never completely satisfied.

"But, as well, it's not disastrous. I think what's encouraging is the way the team develops recently and the way the ambition of the team is back."

Arsenal fans have repeatedly made their feelings known about Wenger by protesting outside the Emirates Stadium and flying banners during games.

Southampton v Arsenal - Premier League

Whether their efforts to force Wenger out of Arsenal will succeed remains to be seen, but Alexis Sanchez has had enough.

Speaking ahead of the Everton game, Sanchez was asked for his stance on fans protesting against Wenger, to which he gave a scathing, yet pretty perfect, response.

"For me, it (fan demonstrations) is very bad," the Chilean said, per the Mirror.

"He is the manager who gave a stadium to the club, won cups, and he has been 21 years in the job. He is the creator of the stadium, the players and style of the club."

FBL-EUR-C1-ARSENAL-BAYERN MUNICH

Well said, Alexis. What Arsenal fans seem to have forgotten is how they are where they are today because of Wenger.

He arrived in 1996 as a relatively unknown quantity but revolutionised the Gunners, winning his first Premier League title in 1998.

Two further titles and six FA Cup triumphs later and Wenger is Arsenal's most successful manager.

Longevity is hard to find in professional football nowadays and history tells us that bringing in someone new during times of adversity isn't always the right answer, if ever.

