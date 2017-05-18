Arsenal need a miracle in their bid to qualify for the Champions League.

The Gunners are fifth in the Premier League table, one place and one point behind Liverpool.

The top four places will be settled on Sunday but the situation is entirely out of Arsenal’s hands. Should Manchester City and Liverpool both win, Arsene Wenger’s side will have to settle for the Europa League.

Article continues below

It’s hard to imagine Jurgen Klopp’s team losing at home to Middlesbrough, whose relegation to the Championship has already been confirmed.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will draw level on points with Manchester City if they defeat Everton and the Citizens lose at Watford, but Pep Guardiola’s side have a plus-five goal difference over the north London outfit.

Article continues below

It promises to be an exciting day regardless. Arsenal supporters will tell you that they don’t have much hope but there’s no doubt everyone inside the Emirates Stadium will be glued to their phone when Sunday’s matches kick off.

History could very well be made this weekend. Arsenal have finished in the top four in every season since Wenger arrived at the club 21 years ago, but that streak is in grave danger of being broken.

But there’s more riding on Sunday’s results than simply Arsenal’s placing.

Sanchez and Ozil

Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil’s futures could very well be decided on whether the club can offer them Champions League or Europa League football next season.

Both have one year remaining on their contracts and the thought of playing in Europe’s second-tier competition isn’t entirely appealing - especially when both will attract interest from some high-profile clubs as well as China.

But it’s not just Sanchez and Ozil who could walk.

Bellerin to Barca rumours

Hector Bellerin has been linked with a return to Barcelona and according to Mundo Deportivo, the chances of the Spaniard moving to the Camp Nou will be increased if Arsenal miss out on the top four.

The Catalan-based newspaper claims Arsenal are seeking €50 million for the 22-year-old right-back.

However, Barcelona believe they can negotiate a lower price for Bellerin if Arsenal fail to qualify for the Champions League.

So the Blaugrana will be supporting Everton and Liverpool on Sunday, hoping that either can keep Arsenal out of the top four.

Mundo also report that Bellerin is keen on returning to Barca. This weekend could provide the impetus he needs to push his departure from north London.

Will Hector Bellerin leave Arsenal in the summer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms