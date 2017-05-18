GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

.

Julian Draxler explains why he joined PSG instead of Arsenal and Liverpool

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Julian Draxler has enjoyed a pretty decent start to his Paris Saint-Germain career.

Since moving from Wolfsburg at the very start of 2017, the German international has marked his 23 appearances with an impressive return of 10 goals.

PSG may have disappointingly lost the title to Monaco this season but manager Unai Emery can certainly take some credit for Draxler's immediate impact in Ligue 1.

Article continues below

The 23-year-old raised a few eyebrows by opting to join the French giants midway through the campaign, with a host of big clubs around Europe believed to be chasing his signature.

From the Premier League alone, Arsenal and Liverpool were thought to be leading the chase for his services and Draxler has now explained what influenced his decision to snub a move to England.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

WWE reportedly just hired several new superstars [Dave Meltzer]

WWE reportedly just hired several new superstars [Dave Meltzer]

10 Superstars the WWE released in 2015 - Where are they now?

10 Superstars the WWE released in 2015 - Where are they now?

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo produces the worst miss of his career v Celta Vigo

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo produces the worst miss of his career v Celta Vigo

In an interview with BBC's World Service, Draxler insisted his winter switch was not motivated by money.

"You know we have been in talks with some clubs in England as well, but this time I decided to make the decision as to what I feel and what I prefer for myself," he said.

"There were some teams that wanted me from the Premier League but it was not like it was very, very close.

FBL-FRA-LCUP-MONACO-PSG

"Football is about making decisions and that's what I did. I decided that PSG is the best club for me at the moment."

On whether Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had registered his interest, Draxler added: "It's not about Jurgen Klopp, about Liverpool or about different clubs from England.

"It was just my opinion that I am the best player for PSG at the moment - so that's what I decided.

"I chose a great new step in my career because PSG is a really, really great club. They have big goals, they want to reach big things and that's why I want to be part of it."

"I did not - and will not - decide my club just for the money."

On top of missing out on Draxler, Arsenal fans won't be feeling any better after learning what the attacking midfielder has had to say on his Germany teammate Mesut Ozil.

FBL-EURO-2016-MATCH41-GER-SVK

Ozil's future at the Emirates remains in doubt while he has just over a year to run on his current deal and Draxler has encouraged the 28-year-old to join him in Paris.

"I would love to play with him every day," Draxler continued.

"For me, he's a great player. I enjoy to play with him for every training, every match with the German national team.

"Yes (on whether he thinks Ozil would go to PSG), I think he's a great player. He would help every team in the world and I think he would enjoy the life here and even to play for PSG."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
Germany Football

Trending Stories

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

WWE reportedly just hired several new superstars [Dave Meltzer]

WWE reportedly just hired several new superstars [Dave Meltzer]

10 Superstars the WWE released in 2015 - Where are they now?

10 Superstars the WWE released in 2015 - Where are they now?

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo produces the worst miss of his career v Celta Vigo

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo produces the worst miss of his career v Celta Vigo

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again