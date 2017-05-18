Julian Draxler has enjoyed a pretty decent start to his Paris Saint-Germain career.

Since moving from Wolfsburg at the very start of 2017, the German international has marked his 23 appearances with an impressive return of 10 goals.

PSG may have disappointingly lost the title to Monaco this season but manager Unai Emery can certainly take some credit for Draxler's immediate impact in Ligue 1.

The 23-year-old raised a few eyebrows by opting to join the French giants midway through the campaign, with a host of big clubs around Europe believed to be chasing his signature.

From the Premier League alone, Arsenal and Liverpool were thought to be leading the chase for his services and Draxler has now explained what influenced his decision to snub a move to England.

In an interview with BBC's World Service, Draxler insisted his winter switch was not motivated by money.

"You know we have been in talks with some clubs in England as well, but this time I decided to make the decision as to what I feel and what I prefer for myself," he said.

"There were some teams that wanted me from the Premier League but it was not like it was very, very close.

"Football is about making decisions and that's what I did. I decided that PSG is the best club for me at the moment."

On whether Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had registered his interest, Draxler added: "It's not about Jurgen Klopp, about Liverpool or about different clubs from England.

"It was just my opinion that I am the best player for PSG at the moment - so that's what I decided.

"I chose a great new step in my career because PSG is a really, really great club. They have big goals, they want to reach big things and that's why I want to be part of it."

"I did not - and will not - decide my club just for the money."

On top of missing out on Draxler, Arsenal fans won't be feeling any better after learning what the attacking midfielder has had to say on his Germany teammate Mesut Ozil.

Ozil's future at the Emirates remains in doubt while he has just over a year to run on his current deal and Draxler has encouraged the 28-year-old to join him in Paris.

"I would love to play with him every day," Draxler continued.

"For me, he's a great player. I enjoy to play with him for every training, every match with the German national team.

"Yes (on whether he thinks Ozil would go to PSG), I think he's a great player. He would help every team in the world and I think he would enjoy the life here and even to play for PSG."

