There's a lot expected of Martin Odegaard over the next couple of years.

Having made a name for himself in his native Norway, a whirlwind move to Real Madrid followed but after just one appearance he was promptly shipped out on loan to Dutch side Heerenveen for the season.

Despite being just 18, many thought that the move to the Eredivisie would be beneficial for the Norwegian, especially as Ajax have just navigated their way to the Europa League final with a team so young they're barely out of school.

He has played his part for De Superfriezen since arriving in January, making 16 appearances, but up until now he hadn't managed to find the net.

It's been a disappointing campaign for Heerenveen on the whole, though, after they recorded a ninth place finish. Without sounding harsh – they've been bang average.

And their season ended in similar fashion after they fell to a 3-1 defeat to the hands of FC Utrecht, in the first leg of their Europa League playoff semi-final.

However, there was a bright spark during the end-of-season defeat, and it came from the boy on loan from Madrid.

The hosts were already trailing 2-0 as the game approached the hour mark and were quickly running out of ideas, but were given a lifeline when they won a free kick on the edge of the box on the left.

The ball was cut back across the box where Odegaard unleashed a fierce drive low into the far corner of the net.

It may have taken a slight deflection on its way in, but it's a very tasty way to record our first goal for a club.

Fans will likely have hoped that he would have found the goal trail a little earlier, and perhaps with a bit more regularity, but he has chipped in with three assists to his credit.

When he joined he penned an 18-month contract with the club, so he'll have an entire season in which to produce the goods, so there will no doubt be a lot of people at both Heerenveen and Madrid hoping that this is a small sample of what's to come in the future.

