Mark Clattenburg joins Twitter and instantly regrets it with first tweet

One of the stranger 'transfer stories' of the season came when news broke that referee Mark Clattenburg would be leaving the Premier League to take up a job with the Saudi Arabian FA.

Having once been the Premier League's most esteemed referee – for whatever that's worth – he has been out of action since April and will now commence his new role as 'Head of Refereeing for the Saudi Arabia Football Federation.'

The move is earning the 42-year-old a very lucrative pay rise, which naturally has proved to be too great to turn down and an ambassadorial role with FIFA likely awaits him in the future.

It's been a year to remember for Clattenburg, though, with him taking charge of the Champions League, FA Cup and Euro 2016 finals. He's done his profile no harm with those on his CV.

However, now that he's so far away he's decided to stay in touch with what's been going on at home by joining Twitter, following in the footsteps of the likes of Howard Webb and Mark Halsey, who are also have their own accounts now that they've retired.

There's a good reason that referees don't join social media while they're still active, as Clattenburg found out this week to his detriment.

He posted his first tweet in the early hours of Wednesday evening with the simple message: "Finally joined twitter.. This could get interesting!"

Seems innocuous enough, right? That's probably what he thought too, only from then on his timeline was flooded with questions from fans asking him to explain some of his decisions.

Some wanted explanations for cards that weren't given, others wanted his opinion on his own performance at the FA Cup final and others just simply wanted to poke fun.

In all fairness, none of the tweets he received were malicious, with most coming in good humour, though if just one tweet can garner that many reactions he might just be better of switching off his notifications.

Check the best responses to his greeting in the messages below...

