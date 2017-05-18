GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Tony Bellew attending an Everton game at Goodison Park.

Tony Bellew pleads Everton to bring back Wayne Rooney to Goodison Park

Well known Everton fan Tony Bellew has pleaded with the club to bring back Wayne Rooney to Goodison Park. 

In what seems to be an audacious request, the heavyweight boxer from the blue half of Merseyside has provided his thoughts on why the Manchester United attacker would be a good fit at Everton.

In his request, Bellew says: "I love Wazza to come back. I'd love nothing more than to see him in an Everton shirt again."

Rooney left Everton in the summer of 2004 for Old Trafford at the age of 18 having been rated as one of the most promising talents in the league. 

Since then, the striker has gone onto cementing his place as one of the greatest players in United's history and currently holds the record as the Red Devils' all-time leading goalscorer. 

Bellew added: "It's quite simple for me: have we got better players than Wayne Rooney? No. Have we got young players with the potential to be as good as him? Yes. Will they learn from him? Massively...

"He's won every single thing it is possible to win in club football, why not have him there? He's not old and he understands what it means to play for Everton Football Club."

It is hard to argue with Bellew's claims that Rooney is in fact one of the most decorated players in the history of United and the Premier League for that matter. 

BOX-GBR-HAYE-BELLEW

Having won the Premier League and the Champions League in addition to other competitions under Sir Alex Ferguson, Rooney boasts a plethora of winners' medals and trophies. 

However, the once prolific striker has fallen out of favor for first team opportunities over the past two years and has not operated as a striker for an even longer time having plied his trade as a midfielder since the departure of the Scottish manager. 

With the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan all ahead of Rooney in contention for spots in the side, the Everton graduate might well have a better chance at regular first team action at Goodison Park. 

FBL-ENG-PR-TOTTENHAM-MAN UTD

It is certainly not the first time a highly successful player would have returned to his boyhood club for the latter stages of his career. 

With Everton going through a renaissance under Dutch manager Ronald Koeman, it might well be a good idea to bring the forward back to the club where the fans know and adore him. 

Topics:
David Haye
Boxing
Tony Bellew

