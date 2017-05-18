GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Antoine Griezmann.

Antoine Griezmann names who will win 2017 Ballon d'Or - it's not Messi or Ronaldo

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Antoine Griezmann, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe - three players tipped for future Ballon d'Or success.

It's Griezmann who has come closest to winning football's greatest individual honour in recent times having finished third behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in 2016.

And while the France international was content with placing, he expressed frustration at how the Ballon d'Or is always a two-horse race.

Article continues below

"The Ballon d'Or is one of my objectives, but it will be complicated so long as Ronaldo and Messi are around," he told Telefoot, per Goal.

"Cristiano Ronaldo will be a legend of the game in 10 years' time or so. It is up to me to keep working hard to reach that level. I work hard every day to improve.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

WWE reportedly just hired several new superstars [Dave Meltzer]

WWE reportedly just hired several new superstars [Dave Meltzer]

10 Superstars the WWE released in 2015 - Where are they now?

10 Superstars the WWE released in 2015 - Where are they now?

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo produces the worst miss of his career v Celta Vigo

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo produces the worst miss of his career v Celta Vigo

"But there is always Messi to take into account. He is present every year when it comes to the Ballon d'Or."

It's looking increasingly likely that Griezmann will miss out this year, too, with Ronaldo on the brink of winning the La Liga and Champions League double with Real Madrid.

And then there's Messi, who has enjoyed a phenomenal individual season scoring 50 goals in 48 games in all competitions (35 in La Liga).

FBL-EUR-C1-REALMADRID-ATLETICO

You can hardly blame Griezmann for feeling frustrated - he's been fantastic for Atletico Madrid in recent years but has nothing to show for it.

So perhaps that goes some way to explaining why he believes neither Ronaldo or Messi will win the Ballon d'Or this year. Yes, you've read that right.

According to Griezmann, for the first time since 2007, there will be a new winner of the Ballon d'Or: Gianluigi Buffon.

The 26-year-old is confident Juventus will beat Real in the Champions League final next month, which will see Buffon awarded the Ballon d'Or.

Juventus v AS Monaco - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg

Speaking to Cadena Ser, Griezmann said: "Juventus will win the Champions League and therefore Gigi Buffon the Ballon d'Or."

A man can dream. Football fans are desperate for Buffon to win the Champions League for the first time in his career, but being named the 2017 Ballon d'Or would be incredible.

Only one goalkeeper has ever won the prestigious prize: Soviet-Russian Lev Yashin in 1963.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Football
Gareth Bale

Trending Stories

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

WWE reportedly just hired several new superstars [Dave Meltzer]

WWE reportedly just hired several new superstars [Dave Meltzer]

10 Superstars the WWE released in 2015 - Where are they now?

10 Superstars the WWE released in 2015 - Where are they now?

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo produces the worst miss of his career v Celta Vigo

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo produces the worst miss of his career v Celta Vigo

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again