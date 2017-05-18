Ever wondered what heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua thinks about the ancient Indian practice of yoga? Wonder no more.

Speaking for the Lynx ad campaign, the undefeated Joshua claimed yoga's value, in the boxing world, was all to do with conditioning.

The Brit said: "Of course it's OK for guys to do yoga.

"Yoga doesn't help you become a better boxer, but yoga helps the longevity of your boxing career."

Joshua's physique has often been a critical factor in many of his bouts; Joshua is known for his relentless approach to preparation and training before fights.

His untarnished record of 19 KO victories in 19 fights speaks for itself, and Joshua's commitment to physical fitness is central to this achievement.

That said, it's not all fun and games once you hit the foam mat and get started, even for athlete's like AJ.

"The hardest yoga pose I've done is the downward facing dog. I just don't understand why you have to hold it for so long.

"Stretching for me is touch your toes, stretch your shoulder, stretch your shoulder and you're good to go, so when they're making me do a downward dog for a minute-and-a-half and my legs start shaking, I found that tough."

Yoga, the ancient practice first introduced in fifth and sixth century India, caught the attention of the western world in the 1980s.

Since then, it has become a popular and effective method of injury prevention across a variety of professional sports.

Joshua appears to be in the form of his life, exclaiming after the Wladimir Klitschko bout that he is willing to "fight anyone", including former IBF champion Tyson Fury.

While Klitschko does have a rematch clause in his contract, one which he is expected to trigger, according to promoter Eddie Hearn speaking to The Sun, Joshua is likely to fight Kubrat Pulev if Klitschko should choose otherwise.

Joshua's future is firmly in his own hands, and there should be no end to the list of potential candidates to challenge his status as unified heavyweight champion.

While Yoga might not give Joshua the technical edge in the ring, if it allows him to continue to knock out anyone who joins him in there, who are we to argue?

